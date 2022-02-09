Happy Chocolate Day 2022: From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni - How Indian cricketers indulged in THIS sweet dessert

A look at some Indian cricketers who love chocolates.
Today February 9 is celebrated as Chocolate Day - one of the special days in Valentine week. It's the day people exchange chocolates and sweet treats with their loved ones.
Nothing makes one's day happier than receiving chocolate from the one they love. While people share this sweet dessert with the one they love on this day, there are some cricketers who love the dark temtetion but had to give t up for the sake of their career.
1. Radha Yadav
Radha Yadav is part of the Indian women's team and has been strong with the bat and ball. The youngster has said that she loves to eat chocolates and ice-cream, but her love for cricket is far more than the sweets. She has scarified her craving for her game.
2. MS Dhoni
In a candid chat with cricket.com.au MS Dhoni had revealed his love for 'unhealthy' food like chocolates and burgers. While chatting to Cricket Australia (CA) after the fourth match of the 2012 Commonwealth Bank Series in Adelaide, the wicketkeeper-batter opened up about how he loves the Dairy Milk: Fruit & Nut chocolate made by Cadbury.
However, he added that the team trainer is strict about chocolates and only gives the players meal replacement chocolates, which the 'Thala' of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) does not find tasty.
3. KL Rahul
Talking to India Times, India's stylish batter KL Rahul spoke about his fitness routine and maintaining his health and physique. While he said that he does not get too hard on my diet, he tries and avoids sugar, dairy and meat.
"I'm a sweet tooth for sure. So, at times I do have a little bit of chocolate or something. That's also necessary because you need to keep your mood happy and relaxed because I’m always travelling and being away from family and friends".
4. Virat Kohli
Former India captain Virat Kohli is known for his fitness and how he changed the face of Indian cricket. Kohli has always tried to inculcate the 'fitness culture' to meet the modern demands of the sport.
However, despite following a strict diet and fitness regime, the former skipper had once rewarded himself with 'chicken burger, a big plate of fries and chocolate shake' after he had scored a sensational double ton (235) in the fourth Test against England back in 2016.
"When I finished on 235, I was gone, I was cooked because during the game I don’t like to eat heavy, so I was focusing on bananas and water and a little bit of dal-chawal and so on.
"So Basu sir (Shanker Basu) told me, 'tonight, you can afford to eat anything you like,' but even then I ordered – and I was eating meat that time – I ordered a chicken burger, I took off the top bun – I couldn’t stop myself – I said, okay, one piece of bread is okay, not two, but then I had a big plate of fries and then I had a chocolate shake along with that because I knew, my body needs it," Kohli had said according to India Today.
5. Mithali Raj
Indian women's skipper Mithali Raj has agreed of having loads of chocolate as a child. In an interview with Female Cricket, she had said, "I was crazy about chocolates, but had to let go due to my cricket career".