Happy Chocolate Day 2022: From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni - How Indian cricketers indulged in THIS sweet dessert

Former India captain Virat Kohli is known for his fitness and how he changed the face of Indian cricket. Kohli has always tried to inculcate the 'fitness culture' to meet the modern demands of the sport.

However, despite following a strict diet and fitness regime, the former skipper had once rewarded himself with 'chicken burger, a big plate of fries and chocolate shake' after he had scored a sensational double ton (235) in the fourth Test against England back in 2016.

"When I finished on 235, I was gone, I was cooked because during the game I don’t like to eat heavy, so I was focusing on bananas and water and a little bit of dal-chawal and so on.

"So Basu sir (Shanker Basu) told me, 'tonight, you can afford to eat anything you like,' but even then I ordered – and I was eating meat that time – I ordered a chicken burger, I took off the top bun – I couldn’t stop myself – I said, okay, one piece of bread is okay, not two, but then I had a big plate of fries and then I had a chocolate shake along with that because I knew, my body needs it," Kohli had said according to India Today.