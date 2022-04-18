Happy Birthday KL Rahul: Look at Lucknow Super Giants skipper's stunning Bengaluru apartment

KL Rahul celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday (April 18).
Team India's vice-captain and new Indian Premier League (IPL) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul turned 30 on Monday. Recently, the 'kapthan' had entered the record books as he became the only cricketer to register a century in his 100th IPL match.
The man, who was earlier part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise and was leading that side, had released himself ahead of the mega auction and was drafted in by LSG and was even named their skipper soon after.
The Karnataka batter, was even given the responsibility of being a skipper of Team India in the limited-over series against South Africa in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma.
While his side is performing well under his captaincy and is currently sitting in the second spot with four wins and two losses in six games, let's have it at his stunning Bengaluru apartment.
1. KL Rahul's living room
The living room is easy, functional and has a modern setting. The walls have light shades and it is surely a place the cricketer would sit and relax and unwind and even play video games.
2. KL Rahul's home interiors
KL Rahul has minimal furniture and open spaces which is efficient for him and his dog. His bed has enough space to accommodate the two.
3. KL Rahul's well-equipped balcony gym
The stylish player is surely one of the cricketers who focuses on fitness and workout and during the lockdown, he spent hours getting fit in his well-equipped home-balcony gym.
4. KL Rahul's apartment
The cricketer has an open space in his apartment where he can play basketball. He also has all the necessary gymming equipment at his service.
5. KL Rahul with his dog King Simba
KL Rahul spends most of his free time with his dog - an Indian Chow Chow - named King Simba. The dog has his own Instagram page as well, where there are posts of the two spending time at home.