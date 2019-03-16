From Yuvraj Singh to Glen Maxwell: The biggest disappointments of IPL 2018

Top five big names who failed to perform in the 2018 IPL season.

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to kick start on 23rd March with defending Champions Chennai Super Kings facing Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK have not made any major changes except for the inclusion of Mohit Sharma while the Men in Red have made many changes.

These are not the only teams who have made changes in their squad. The IPL 2019 auction saw many players beings dropped or not even purchased or chosen by a new franchise. The reason behind this could be the drop in their performance level.

With players who have earned name and fame at the international level, there is an increased expectation from them to deliver.

However, here are top five big names who failed to perform in the 2018 IPL season.