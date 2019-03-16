From Yuvraj Singh to Glen Maxwell: The biggest disappointments of IPL 2018

Top five big names who failed to perform in the 2018 IPL season.
The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to kick start on 23rd March with defending Champions Chennai Super Kings facing Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The MS Dhoni-led CSK have not made any major changes except for the inclusion of Mohit Sharma while the Men in Red have made many changes.
These are not the only teams who have made changes in their squad. The IPL 2019 auction saw many players beings dropped or not even purchased or chosen by a new franchise. The reason behind this could be the drop in their performance level.
With players who have earned name and fame at the international level, there is an increased expectation from them to deliver.
However, here are top five big names who failed to perform in the 2018 IPL season.
1. Glenn Maxwell
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is the powerhouse for his national team. A lot was expected from him to spearhead Delhi's 2018 IPL campaign. However, the Aussie failed to get going on the low and slow surfaces.
In 12 games he played, Maxwell merely managed 169 runs at an average of 14.08 with his highest score being 47.
Maxwell, however, this year chose not to enter the IPL auction, keeping in mind Australia's packed schedule over the first half of 2019 – a home summer followed by a World Cup in England, and then the Ashes series.
(Image: File Photo)
2. D'Arcy Short
After having a swashbuckling BBL season prior to the 2018 IPL Auctions, D'Archy Short was riding high.
Short was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping INR 4 Crores but struggled to make an impression. The spinners proved to be his nemesis and he was eventually dropped mid-way through the season.
In the seven IPL games in 2018, Short manage to score only 115 runs at an average of 16.42 and an underwhelming strike-rate of 116.16.
(Image: File Photo)
3. Jaydev Unadkat
Jaydev Unadkat was the highest-bid cricketer of the season. Unadkat started a bidding war at the 2018 IPL Auctions and was eventually picked up for a whopping INR 12.5 Crore by Rajasthan Royals.
However, the pressure was too much to handle and the season went downhill for Unadkat. With every performance of his, people started to measure his paycheck. Unadkat claimed every wicket at a cost of 44.18.
(Image: File Photo)
4. Yuvraj Singh
The biggest disappointment for Kings XI Punjab was Yuvraj Singh. The team heavily relied on KL Rahul after having a middle-order which boasted the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, and Yuvraj Singh who failed to consistently deliver.
The left-hander struggled with his timing and was eventually dropped from the side. In eight games, that Yuvraj played, he managed just 65 runs at an average of 10.83 and a strike-rate of 89.04.
The impact was even seen in the 2019 auction when he was not picked up in the first round and eventually Mumbai Indians purchased him for his base price in the second round.
(Image: File Photo)
5. Manish Pandey
Just like Jaydev Unadkat, Manish Pandey, too, was not able to justify the price at which he was purchased. Pandey was picked by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping deal of INR 11 Crore.
However, the Indian middle-order batsman struggled to get going in the season, failing to close out games for his side.
After featuring in 15 IPL games, Pandey scored just 284 runs at an average of 25.81 and a hugely disappointing strike-rate of 115.41.
(Image: File Photo)