From Virat Kohli to Yuvraj Singh: Cricket fraternity extends wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi

Though the usual frenzy, glitter and glam were missing, it was sufficiently balanced by the people's enthusiasm as they looked forward to the cheerful 'Vignaharta' (Remover of Obstacles) answering their prayers and setting humanity free from the coronavirus.
Amid the clouds of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people in India on Saturday warmly welcomed the popular elephant-headed God, Lord Ganesha, cutting across religious lines as the cricket fraternity also sent over their best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi.
Notably absent from the 10-day festivities are the famed Lalbaugcha Raja and other gigantic idols in Mumbai, the Dagdu Seth Ganeshotsav in Pune, and other prominent ones across Maharashtra owing to the pandemic restrictions.
From Virat Kohli to Yuvraj Singh to KL Rahul, current and former cricketers took to social media to wish their followers on Ganesh Chaturthi.
HERE ARE THE POSTS:
1. 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi'
Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, took to Twitter and wrote: "May Lord Ganesha protect us in these difficult moments. Folded hands Wishing you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Stay safe and have a great day with your loved ones."
May Lord Ganesha protect us in these difficult moments. Wishing you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Stay safe and have a great day with your loved ones— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 22, 2020
2. Virender Sehwag
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also wished his followers on Ganesh Chaturthi.
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 22, 2020
।#HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/vJXHmAFhZK
3. 'This Ganesh Chaturthi' - Yuvraj!
Yuvraj Singh also took to social media and said: "This Ganesh Chaturthi, I pray that Lord Ganesha removes all obstacles from our paths and showers everyone with abundance, happiness and great good fortune."
This Ganesh Chaturthi, I pray that Lord Ganesha removes all obstacles from our paths and showers everyone with abundance, happiness and great good fortune #HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/rwGtmkFmLp— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 22, 2020
4. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan
Indian openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan also extended their wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi through social media posts.
#HappyGaneshChaturthi Wisdom, prosperity and happiness to you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ZfLV6shKpr— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 22, 2020
Wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi filled with great health, joy and prosperity.— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 22, 2020
Stay safe.
5. More reactions!
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 22, 2020
May Lord Ganesha bless us all with health and happiness #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/UdhPv17cq0
#HappyGaneshChaturthi to those celebrating— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 22, 2020