From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Sep 05, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
1.Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar - Popularly known as the 'God of Cricket' and 'Master Blaster', has the most ODI runs at a single venue. He has 1,778 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium to his name in the 42 matches he played in his career.
2.Mohammad Azharuddin
Mohammad Azharuddin - Former Indian skipper, is in the second position in the list of Indian batters with the most ODI runs at a single venue, with 1,660 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He achieved this feat in 62 matches.
3.Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu - He scored 1,25 runs at the same venue in the 32 matches he represented India at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He also has two centuries to his name.
4.Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar - The 'Master Blaster' is again at the 4th spot in the list with 1,096 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka. In his career, he has four tons at the iconic venue.
5.Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli - The 'Run Machine' Virat Kohli is in the 5th position with 800 runs at Bangladesh's Shere Bangla National Stadium, which he scored in 16 matches, including four tons and his highest ODI score of 183.