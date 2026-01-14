FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

CRICKET

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings

India has produced several legendary batters who reached the top of the ICC ODI rankings. From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, here is the complete list of Indian cricketers who became the No.1 ranked ODI batter in the world.

Chankesh Rao | Jan 14, 2026, 04:46 PM IST

1.Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev
1

In March 1984, the World Cup-winning captain became the first Indian ever to reach the No. 1 position in the ODI batting rankings. While primarily known for his legendary pace bowling, Kapil’s explosive middle-order batting made him a pioneer of the aggressive ODI style long before it became the norm.

 

2.Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar
2

Sachin first reached the summit in 1994 and held the position intermittently for over a decade. With a career-best rating of 887 points, he set the standard for consistency against every bowling attack in the world. He remains the standard by which all subsequent Indian No. 1s are measured.

 

3.MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni
3

In 2006, just over a year after his debut, Dhoni dethroned Ricky Ponting to become World No. 1. He was the fastest player at the time to reach the top spot (achieving it in just 38 innings). He is unique on this list as the only batter to dominate the rankings while frequently batting at No. 5 or No. 6.

 

4.Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
4

Kohli first reached No. 1 in 2013 and has spent more days (825+) at the top than any other Indian. After a four-year hiatus, he returned to World No. 1 today (Jan 14, 2026) following a match-winning 93 against New Zealand. He also holds the highest ever rating for an Indian batter at 909 points.

 

5.Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill
5

Shubman Gill reached the No. 1 spot in late 2023 at the age of 24, ending Babar Azam’s lengthy reign. Known for his technical perfection and "Prince" moniker, Gill represents the new generation of Indian batting excellence and has already reached a career-best rating of 847 points.

 

6.Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
6

In October 2025, Rohit Sharma made history by becoming the oldest player (at age 38) to reach the No. 1 ODI ranking for the first time. His ascent was the result of a sensational run of form in late 2024 and 2025, proving that his elegant power-hitting only improved with age.

