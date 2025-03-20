2 . Suresh Raina - 23 Years, 112 Days

Suresh Raina has always been a key player for the Chennai Super Kings, often stepping in as MS Dhoni’s right-hand man. Back in 2010, when Dhoni was sidelined for an away game against the Delhi Daredevils, Raina took the reins as captain at just 23 years old.

He made a significant impact, scoring 49 runs to help secure a thrilling 186-run chase. Later on, when CSK and Rajasthan Royals faced suspension for two seasons, Raina led the Gujarat Lions. Under his guidance, Gujarat shone in the league stage in 2016, although they fell short in the second qualifier.