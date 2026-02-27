FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

Two-time T20 world champions Team India have had several greatest batters over the years, who have performed in the crucial games in the World Cups. Let us take a look at the top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

Aseem Sharma | Feb 27, 2026, 04:48 PM IST

1.Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
1

Virat Kohli - He is undoubtedly the greatest Indian batter in T20 World Cup history, both statistically and impact-wise. He has the most runs in T20 World Cups, and has been Player of the Tournament in the 2014 and 2016 editions.

 

2.Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
2

Rohit Sharma - He was a part of the Team India squad in the inaugural season, which the Men in Blue won and also lifted the title for the second time in 2024. He is the only Indian with multiple T20 World Cup centuries.

 

3.Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh
3

Yuvraj Singh - He was the most impactful player in the 2007 edition, and one of his most memorable knocks was against England, where he slammed six sixes in a single over, also bringing up the fastest T20 World Cup fifty (12 balls).

 

4.Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav
4

Suryakumar Yadav - He showcased his stellar performance in the 2022 edition, where he scored runs at a strike rate of above 180, which helped India navigate a tough group which included South Africa, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe.

 

5.Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir
5

Gautam Gambhir - The current Team India's head coach played a crucial innings in the finals of the 2007 edition against Pakistan, wherein he scored 75 runs in just 54 balls. He was also the highest run-scorer in the tournament for India.

