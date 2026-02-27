From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Feb 27, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
1.Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli - He is undoubtedly the greatest Indian batter in T20 World Cup history, both statistically and impact-wise. He has the most runs in T20 World Cups, and has been Player of the Tournament in the 2014 and 2016 editions.
2.Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma - He was a part of the Team India squad in the inaugural season, which the Men in Blue won and also lifted the title for the second time in 2024. He is the only Indian with multiple T20 World Cup centuries.
3.Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh - He was the most impactful player in the 2007 edition, and one of his most memorable knocks was against England, where he slammed six sixes in a single over, also bringing up the fastest T20 World Cup fifty (12 balls).
4.Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav - He showcased his stellar performance in the 2022 edition, where he scored runs at a strike rate of above 180, which helped India navigate a tough group which included South Africa, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe.
5.Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir - The current Team India's head coach played a crucial innings in the finals of the 2007 edition against Pakistan, wherein he scored 75 runs in just 54 balls. He was also the highest run-scorer in the tournament for India.