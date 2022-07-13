From Virat Kohli to Dinesh Karthik : 5 Indian players who might play their last T20 World Cup

2/5

Virat Kohli’s sluggish batting form has become a big worry for India. Regardless of the formats, this behemoth has been struggling to singlehandedly win matches. Unfortunately, if Kohli’s form continues to malfunction then sadly we might see him retiring from T20Is post-T20I Cricket World Cup 2023.

READ: From Jasprit Bumrah's 6 wicket haul to Rohit Sharma's 50 - Match winners for India against England

Also, the other two longer formats look much more comfortable for King Kohli to thrive. More importantly, the 33-year-old adores Test cricket the most.

Comprehensively, even the selectors have oodles of options for replacing Virat Kohli with other batters. However, the Indian fans would definitely want this T20I master to at least win the 2022 World T20.