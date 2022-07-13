From Virat Kohli to Dinesh Karthik : 5 Indian players who might play their last T20 World Cup

With many senior players of the current Indian squad ageing, team India might get revamped after this year's T20I Cricket World Cup.
Thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Indian men’s team gets brimmed with new cricketers every year. However, in the coming future, there’s also a transition cycle ready to happen. after this year’s ICC event, the men’s T20I team might kickstart a new era in the shortest format, especially with a new captain.
1. Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravi Ashwin made a comeback in T20Is last year. The veteran played the 2021 T20 World Cup in place of Washington Sundar. However post that, Ashwin has again been kept on standby for the 2022 World T20.
READ: In pics: Amid KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's wedding rumours, know all about their love story
But sadly, post this year’s ICC event, Ashwin might be asked to only prolong his Test career. As the cricketer also struggles with his fitness, the 35-year-old would eliminate himself from T20Is.
2. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli’s sluggish batting form has become a big worry for India. Regardless of the formats, this behemoth has been struggling to singlehandedly win matches. Unfortunately, if Kohli’s form continues to malfunction then sadly we might see him retiring from T20Is post-T20I Cricket World Cup 2023.
READ: From Jasprit Bumrah's 6 wicket haul to Rohit Sharma's 50 - Match winners for India against England
Also, the other two longer formats look much more comfortable for King Kohli to thrive. More importantly, the 33-year-old adores Test cricket the most.
Comprehensively, even the selectors have oodles of options for replacing Virat Kohli with other batters. However, the Indian fans would definitely want this T20I master to at least win the 2022 World T20.
3. Dinesh Karthik
Presently Dinesh Karthik is in form of his life in the T20Is. His resurgence in the shortest format has also benefitted India immensely.
READ: From Novak Djokovic to Elena Rybakina, Here's list of all the winners of Wimbledon 2022
The cricketer also has a good chance of playing in the World Cup this year. However, post the 2022 World T20, we might witness Dinesh Karthik hanging his boots or getting dropped.
Perhaps his recall in the T20Is looks only fruitful till the mega event in Australia. Post that the selectors would prefer instilling youngsters who possess a similar skill set as Karthik.
4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
The 32-year-old also looks all okay to continue playing post-2022 T20 World Cup. However if yet again, Bhuvi encounters a spree of injuries then selectors might snub him.
READ: Indian players to score hundreds in T20I: Suryakumar Yadav joins elite list of Indian men and women batters
Ideally, someone like Deepak Chahar is already waiting to redeem his place against Bhuvi. The 29-year-old’s improved batting skills might entirely make him pervade Bhuvi’s spot.
Comprehensively, even the likes of Shardul Thakur might line up if this veteran starts to fade. Otherwise, this bowler might finish as a T20I great for team India.
5. Rohit Sharma
Just like Virat Kohli, even Rohit Sharma might bid adieu in T20Is. As the skipper is no longer getting younger, his vintage days might better be visible in the longer formats.
READ: Top Grand Slam winners of all-time: With Novak Djokovic winning his 21st title, who has the most wins?
However, the 35-year-old would also prefer playing red-ball cricket in profusion. As the batter has currently prospered in Tests, Rohit would further like to embrace the toughest format.
Overall, even the selectors have groomed plenitude of white-ball openers to fill in Rohit’s boots after the ICC event. But the Indian fans would want the captain to at least win one ICC T20 trophy during his leadership.