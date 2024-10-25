3 . Bat signed by Sachin Tendulkar

As a renowned cricketer of his era, Shahid Afridi has amassed a wealth of memorabilia from his illustrious playing career. Among his prized possessions is a bat autographed by the Master Blaster himself, Sachin Tendulkar.

In addition to this cherished item, Afridi also boasts signed shirts from esteemed players like Virat Kohli, Kumar Sangakkara, Shane Warne, and Younis Khan, among others.