From Virat Kohli's 82 vs Pakistan to Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97 vs WI: Team India's epic T20 World Cup knocks

CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Mar 02, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
1.Suresh Raina's 101 knock South Africa in 210
India's all-rounder Suresh Raina slammed 101 off 60 balls against South Africa in the group stage match in the 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup. Raina is also the only Indian centurion in the tournament's history.
2.Virat Kohli's 82 vs Pakistan in 2022
In a high-pressure game at the MCG in the 2022 edition, Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 anchored Team India's chase, which is also considered one of the best knocks in the format, snatching away the game from Pakistan.
3.Rohit Sharma's 92 vs Australia in 2024
The former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's 92-run knock during the 2024 edition helped the Men in Blue to not only register a 24-run victory against Australia but to knock them out of the tournament and eventually lift the trophy.
4.Virat Kohli's 76 vs South Africa in 2024
In the T20 World Cup Final game against South Africa, Kohli scored 76 runs off just 59 balls, makinga vital contribution to India's total. His innings came at the crucial stage to post a competitive total on the scoreboard after India lost early wickets.
5.Sanju Samson's 97 not out vs WI in 2026
The Indian wicketkeeper batter took the matter into his own hands when it was much-needed in the crucial victual quarter final game against the West Indies. His unbeaten 97-run knock helped India chased down the mountain-like total at the Eden Gardens.