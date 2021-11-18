From Vamika, Ziva to Samaira, Anaiza: Look at meaning of unique names of Indian cricketer kids

Today, we are going to take a look at some unique names of the kids of cricketers in India.

When it comes to naming their children, not only Bollywood celebs, but star players of the Indian cricket team also come up with some uncommon and meaningful names.

Today, we are going to take a look at some unique names of the kids of cricketers in India.