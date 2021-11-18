From Vamika, Ziva to Samaira, Anaiza: Look at meaning of unique names of Indian cricketer kids

Today, we are going to take a look at some unique names of the kids of cricketers in India.
When it comes to naming their children, not only Bollywood celebs, but star players of the Indian cricket team also come up with some uncommon and meaningful names.
1. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. The name is meaningful and unique as Vamika means Goddess Durga. It can also be described as the epithet of the Goddess. Interestingly, Vamika starts with Virat's letter 'V' and ends with Anushka's 'ka'.
2. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni's daughter Ziva
MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi's daughter Ziva Dhoni is the darling of social media. The meaning of the name Ziva, which is a variant of Ziv, is "radiance, brilliance, light, brightness, the light of God".
3. Gautam Gambhir's daughter Aazeen and Anaiza
Gautam Gambhir has two daughters - Aazeen and Anaiza. Both are Arabic names, with the meaning of Aazeen being beautiful and Anaiza being honourable.
4. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic named their baby boy Agastya who was born on July 30, 2020. Agastya is the name of a sage and describes 'one who humbles even the mountain'.
5. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh
Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are parents to the little Samaira who was born in 2019. Samaira means enchanting, protected by God.