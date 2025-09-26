FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Ahead of the high-voltage game between India and Pakistan on Sunday for the Asia Cup 2025 title, let us take a trip down the memory lane and recall all the Asia Cup winning Indian captains.

Aseem Sharma | Sep 26, 2025, 06:00 PM IST

1.Asia Cup 2025 Final

Asia Cup 2025 Final
1

The Men in Blue will be facing Pakistan for the first time in an Asia Cup final, with the title on the line. The defending champions will be locking horns with their arch-rival on Sunday under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

2.1984 Rothmans Asia Cup

1984 Rothmans Asia Cup
2

India won the inaugural Asia Cup (also known as the Rothmans Asia Cup) in 1984 under the captainship of legend, Sunil Gavaskar. Sri Lanka was the runners-up in the tournament.

3.1988 Wills Asia Cup

1988 Wills Asia Cup
3

The 1988 Asia Cup (also known as the Wills Asia Cup) was won by India, with Dilip Vengsarkar as the captain. Sri Lanka finished second in the four-team tournament.

4.Asia Cup 1990/91

Asia Cup 1990/91
4

India became the first Asian team to win the Asia Cup title on consecutive occasions. Under the leadership of Mohammad Azharuddin, Team India won its third Asia Cup title.

5.Pepsi Asia Cup 1995

Pepsi Asia Cup 1995
5

India won its third consecutive Asia Cup title in 1995, defeating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the UAE. Mohammad Azharuddin became the first Indian captain under whose leadership India won the Asia Cup title twice.

6.Micromax Asia Cup 2010

Micromax Asia Cup 2010
6

After a wait of 15 years, India again became Asia Cup champion in 2010 and this time under the captainship of MS Dhoni, who was leading Team India in all three formats. 

7.Micromax Asia Cup 2016

Micromax Asia Cup 2016
7

India won its 6th Asia Cup title in 2016 and again under Mahi's leadership. Bangladesh was the runners-up in the first-ever T20I format Asia Cup tournament.

8.Unimoni Asia Cup 2018

Unimoni Asia Cup 2018
8

Under the captainship of Rohit Sharma, India won its 7th Asia Cup title. India defeated Bangladesh in the finals by 3 wickets.

9.Super 11 Asia Cup 2023

Super 11 Asia Cup 2023
9

In 2023, India became 8th time Asia Cup champions, defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. 

