From Shoaib Malik to Hassan Ali, THESE foreign cricketers married Indian women - In pics

These cricketers crossed all the barriers of distance, age, religion or language and got married to the Indian women they fell in love with.
It is said, when it comes to the matter of the heart, no boundary can stop the one who is destined. The same principle was followed by these foreign cricketers who found their lady love in the country of India.
These cricketers crossed all the barriers of distance, age, religion or language and got married to the Indian women they fell in love with.
Here is the list of such cricketers who married Indian women.
1. Hassan Ali and Samiya Arzoo
Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali fell in love with Samiya Arzoo who belongs from Haryana, India. The pair had met each other for the first time in Dubai and had become friends. Soon after falling in love and with the approval of their families, they got married in August 2019. About Samiya Arzoo, she finished her B- Tech in Aeronautical Engineering from Manav Rachna University, Gurgaon.
(Photo: Hassan Ali Instagram)
2. Muttiah Muralitharan and Madhimalar Ramamurthy
Sri Lanka's former spinner Muttiah Muralitharan had got married to a girl from Chennai named Madhimalar Ramamurthy who is the daughter of Nithya and S. Ramamurthy.
The pair in the presence of their loved ones joined each other in a proper traditional style. The two are happily married and are also blessed with two children.
(Photo: Twitter)
3. Shaun Tait and Mashoom Singha
Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait, who was regarded as one of the fastest bowlers of all time is hugely popular in India and one of the prominent reasons for this is his wife Mashoom Singha.
Thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL) the two met each other and fell in love and in 2010, that Tait met Mashoom during an IPL after-party. He used to represent the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the two instantly connected.
Mashoom, who is a model by profession, anchor and wine entrepreneur had also won the title of Miss Earth India of 2001.
(Photo: File Image)
4. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza
The most famous couple on the list is none other than Pakistan ace cricketer Shoaib Malik and his Indian wife - Tennis superstar - Sania Mirza. The two had become a couple in 2008 when both of them were at the prime of their respective careers.
Sania's family always liked Shoaib and the two finally got married in the presence of their families in the former's hometown of Hyderabad.
Their big marriage was also surrounded by a lot of controversies, however, they silenced all when they completed their wedlock. They now have a boy named Izhaan Mirza Malik who is also quite popular on Instagram.
(Photo: Shoaib Malik Instagram)
5. Mike Brearley and Mana Sarabhai
Mike Brearley has been one of the most successful captains for England. He married industrialist Gautham Sarabhai's daughter Mana in the late 70s.
Since his wife is Gujrati, the former skipper even took lessons to learn the language for four years. The loved-up couple is settled in London and has two children.
(Photo: Twitter)