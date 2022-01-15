From Shoaib Malik to Hasan Ali, 4 Pakistani cricketers who got married to Indians

While India and Pakistan may be fierce rivals on the cricket field, these 4 Pakistani cricketers found love across the border and married Indians.
It's often said that love knows no boundaries, no borders, and no religion. While India and Pakistan have a fierce rivalry on the cricket field, there are a few Pakistani cricketers, who found the love of their lives across the border. That's right, we're talking about Pakistani cricketers who got married to Indian girls.
From Shoaib Malik to Hasan Ali, here are 4 Pakistani cricketers who married Indian women:
1. Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik
The most renowned couple on this list, Shoaib Malik, got married to India's tennis ace Sania Mirza in April 2010. The couple were at the peak of their careers when they decided to tie the knot, and now they have a baby boy together whom they have named Izhaan Mirza Malik. Due to their careers' demands, they have to travel a lot, but the couple has bought a house in Dubai so they can spend their family time together.
2. Hasan Ali, Samiya Arzoo
Pakistani all-rounder Hasan Ali also fell in love with an Indian beauty named Samiya Arzoo. The couple met each other in Dubai, they dated for two years before they got married in 2019. Samiya hails from Faridabad and is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines. Interestingly, she is also a big fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The couple are proud parents to a baby girl named Helena Hasan Ali.
3. Mohsin Khan, Reena Roy
Former Pakistani batsman Mohsin Khan shocked everyone when he decided to get married to Indian actress Reena Roy in the 80s. She was at the peak of her career but decided to settle down nonetheless. Mohsin and Reena got married in Karachi but they moved to Mumbai later. Mohsin even appeared in a few Bollywood movies, however, his marriage with Reena didn't last long as they divorced each other in 1990.
4. Zaheer Abbas, Rita Luthra
Zaheer Abbas, the former Pakistan skipper, who earned the moniker of 'Bradman of Asia' found love in Rita Luthra and they decided to get married in 1988. However, after marriage, Rita Luthra changed her name to Samina Abbas. Abbas was earlier married to Najma Bokhari with whom he has three daughters.
(Picture Credits: Twitter)