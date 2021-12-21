Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2924908
HomePhotos

From Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle to Shane Warne: Star cricketers who were involved in sex scandals

Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been accused of allegedly aiding in the rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 21, 2021, 11:46 AM IST

In a shocking development, Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been accused of allegedly aiding in the rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl. An FIR in this matter has been registered against Shah at the Shalimar Police Station in Islamabad.

Notably, this is not the first time that a cricketer has been found involved in a sex scandal. Earlier, too several star cricketers have been caught involved in sex scandals. Let's take a look at some popular cricketers who were involved in sex scandals.

1. Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi
1/5

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi was not very smart when it came to handling the attention of his female fans. In 2000, Afridi, Atiq-uz-Zaman, and Hasan Raza were caught with few girls in their hotel rooms. 

2. Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle
2/5

Flamboyant West Indies opener Chris Gayle is known for living a lavish life and Gayle has always maintained that he enjoys the company of women. Gayle was once found “socialising” with three British women in his Sri Lankan hotel room during the ICC World T20 2012. Gayle was also suspended from the BBL when he asked out an Australian TV presenter Mel McLaughlin for drinks. His  “Don’t blush, baby” comment during a live stream went viral.

 

3. Shane Warne

Shane Warne
3/5

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne was involved in several sex scandals during his playing days. Warne reportedly harassed a British nurse and had relations with a couple of models ahead of a County Championship game in 2006. Warne was once caught with a Melbourne stripper and had multiple extramarital affairs.

 

4. Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen
4/5

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was also involved in sex scandals and he once dated Playboy model Vanessa Nimmo and then dumped her by an SMS. This angered Nimmo who revealed their intimate secrets. “Kevin was desperate for sex and kept pestering me all day. I certainly wasn’t hit for six by his performance,” Nimmo had claimed after the breakup.

5. Herschelle Gibbs

Herschelle Gibbs
5/5

Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs shocked the world by revealing some incidences in his autobiography ‘To The Point’ bringing out his scandalous side.

Gibbs wrote: “I just knew I was going to get a century. Perhaps the girl lying in bed beside me had inspired me. She worked at the hotel, where I had befriended her.”

Another one, which involved another cricketer “Two beds, two cricketers and three women. One of them wasn’t all that keen, though; she just lay on the bed. Which was fine – there was enough for everyone. The other two girls, however, more than made a go of it.”

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Red Meat to Processed Foods: Silent causes behind rising uric acid levels
6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage
Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs
Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024
This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow Airport: Radioactive material found in cargo area, people evacuated; search underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews