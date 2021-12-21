From Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle to Shane Warne: Star cricketers who were involved in sex scandals

Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been accused of allegedly aiding in the rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl.
Notably, this is not the first time that a cricketer has been found involved in a sex scandal. Earlier, too several star cricketers have been caught involved in sex scandals. Let's take a look at some popular cricketers who were involved in sex scandals.
1. Shahid Afridi
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi was not very smart when it came to handling the attention of his female fans. In 2000, Afridi, Atiq-uz-Zaman, and Hasan Raza were caught with few girls in their hotel rooms.
2. Chris Gayle
Flamboyant West Indies opener Chris Gayle is known for living a lavish life and Gayle has always maintained that he enjoys the company of women. Gayle was once found “socialising” with three British women in his Sri Lankan hotel room during the ICC World T20 2012. Gayle was also suspended from the BBL when he asked out an Australian TV presenter Mel McLaughlin for drinks. His “Don’t blush, baby” comment during a live stream went viral.
3. Shane Warne
Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne was involved in several sex scandals during his playing days. Warne reportedly harassed a British nurse and had relations with a couple of models ahead of a County Championship game in 2006. Warne was once caught with a Melbourne stripper and had multiple extramarital affairs.
4. Kevin Pietersen
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was also involved in sex scandals and he once dated Playboy model Vanessa Nimmo and then dumped her by an SMS. This angered Nimmo who revealed their intimate secrets. “Kevin was desperate for sex and kept pestering me all day. I certainly wasn’t hit for six by his performance,” Nimmo had claimed after the breakup.
5. Herschelle Gibbs
Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs shocked the world by revealing some incidences in his autobiography ‘To The Point’ bringing out his scandalous side.
Gibbs wrote: “I just knew I was going to get a century. Perhaps the girl lying in bed beside me had inspired me. She worked at the hotel, where I had befriended her.”
Another one, which involved another cricketer “Two beds, two cricketers and three women. One of them wasn’t all that keen, though; she just lay on the bed. Which was fine – there was enough for everyone. The other two girls, however, more than made a go of it.”