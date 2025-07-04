8 . Shubman Gill's Official Stance

In spite of the long list of speculated partners, Shubman Gill has repeatedly asserted that he is unattached. He has mentioned that he has been single for more than three years and considers many of the relationship rumors to be "absurd," occasionally involving individuals he has "never even encountered or met." He credits his absence of a romantic relationship to his rigorous cricket career, which requires frequent travel and allows minimal time for personal connections.