From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history

The World Cup is a tournament that has us eagerly awaiting its return every four years, with every team striving to be crowned the champion. Over the years, Australia has won the World Cup four times, India and West Indies twice, and most recently, England in 2019. The World Cup is the most prestigious cricket tournament in the world, with many players having achieved remarkable feats, such as scoring plenty of runs.
From the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to the modern-day greats like Virat Kohli, these players have all made their mark on the game and left an indelible impression on the cricketing world. With their impressive performances, they have set the bar for future generations of cricketers to strive for.
Let's take a closer look at the players who have achieved the highest run totals in World Cup history.
1. Sachin Tendulkar (2003)
Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs scored in World Cup history. Having participated in six World Cups from 1992 to 2011, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. In World Cup cricket, Tendulkar has played more than 40 matches and amassed over 2,000 runs. He was also named Man of the Series in the 2003 World Cup, where he scored 673 runs in 11 matches - the highest run tally by any batsman in a single Cricket World Cup.
2. Matthew Hayden (2007)
Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden amassed the most runs in the 2007 ODI World Cup, tallying 659 runs in 11 matches with an impressive average of 73.22. He achieved three centuries and one half-century, with his highest score of 143 coming against the West Indies in the quarter-final.
3. Tillakaratne Dilshan (2011)
Former Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan achieved the highest run total in the 2011 World Cup, amassing 500 runs in 9 matches with an impressive average of 62.50. Dilshan notched two centuries and two half-centuries during the tournament, with his best performance coming against Zimbabwe, where he scored 144 runs off 131 balls.
4. Martin Guptill (2015)
Kiwi opener Martin Guptill was the highest run-scorer in the 2015 Cricket World Cup, amassing an impressive 547 runs in 9 matches with an average of 68.37. He notched two centuries and one half-century in the tournament, and his highest individual score of 237* against the West Indies was the highest of the entire World Cup.
5. Rohit Sharma (2019)
Indian captain Rohit Sharma achieved the highest run total in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, amassing 648 runs in 9 matches with an impressive average of 81. He hit 5 centuries and 1 half-century throughout the tournament, with his best score of 140 coming against Pakistan in just 113 balls. Sharma holds the record for the most centuries scored by an individual batsman in a single World Cup.