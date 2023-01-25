From Rs 80 crore home to multi-crore brand: Look at insanely expensive things Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma own

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy a huge fan following and both are very successful in their respective professions.
Former India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, who is a Bollywood superstar, are without doubt one of the most popular couples in India. Kohli and Anushka enjoy a huge fan following and both are very successful in their respective professions.
In this article, we will take a look at some insanely expensive things owned by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma:
1. Palatial Rs 34 crore home in Mumbai
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma live in a Rs 34 crore home in Mumbai. The home is super luxurious and is spread over an area of 7,171 square feet.
2. Bungalow in Gurugram
Virat and Anushka are also the proud owner of a bungalow in Gurugram. According to Times of India, the sprawling property is worth Rs 80 crore.
3. Anushka's fashion label Nush
In 2017, Anushka Sharma had launched her fashion label Nush and according to reports the brand value of Nush is around Rs 70 crore.
4. Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold
According to reports, Virat Kohli loves luxury watches and he owns several watches, including a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold watch. The case of this watch is adorned with 56 brilliant-cut diamonds. The watch is worth Rs 69 lakh.
5. Bentley Flying Spur
Virat Kohli owns a Bentley Flying Spur which is worth around Rs 3.97 Crore.