From Rs 80 crore home to multi-crore brand: Look at insanely expensive things Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma own

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy a huge fan following and both are very successful in their respective professions.

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, who is a Bollywood superstar, are without doubt one of the most popular couples in India. Kohli and Anushka enjoy a huge fan following and both are very successful in their respective professions.

In this article, we will take a look at some insanely expensive things owned by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: