From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Beyond cricket and luxury possessions, Virat Kohli has built a successful business empire with his One8 brand. What started as an athleisure fashion line has expanded into a chain of upscale restaurants called One8 Commune. The brand, which also includes his lifestyle venture Wrogn (valued at Rs 13.2 crore), reflects Kohli's entrepreneurial vision and his ability to connect with fans beyond the cricket field, establishing him as a savvy businessman.