From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Nov 20, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
1.Virat Kohli's Grand Gurugram Bungalow
Located in the elite DLF Phase 1 area of Gurugram, this sprawling 10,000 square feet bungalow is Virat Kohli's most expensive property. The mansion features a private swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, a stylish bar area, and unique Buddha-themed decor. The property also boasts a hanging pool, minimalist interiors with wooden finishes and marble floors, and zen corners that reflect Kohli's disciplined lifestyle. Recently, Kohli transferred the Power of Attorney of this luxurious residence to his elder brother Vikas Kohli.
2.Kohli's Ultra-Luxurious Worli Residence
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma own a magnificent 7,000 square feet apartment in Mumbai's premium Worli area, in the prestigious Omkar 1973 tower. This 4-BHK luxury residence is valued at approximately Rs 34 crore and serves as the couple's primary home. The apartment offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and showcases world-class amenities, reflecting the couple's refined taste for contemporary luxury living.
3.Alibaug Holiday Retreat
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's holiday villa in Alibaug is a serene escape from the hustle of city life. Valued at Rs 32 crore, this luxury property is crafted with imported stone and exquisite marble, offering a perfect blend of elegance and tranquility. The villa serves as the couple's private sanctuary for relaxation and family time, away from the public eye.
4.Kohli's Most Prized Timepiece - Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold
The crown jewel of Virat Kohli's watch collection is the ultra-exclusive Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold, valued at a staggering Rs 4.6 crore. This masterpiece features a stunning array of baguette-cut diamonds arranged in a rainbow pattern on the bezel, combined with Rolex's legendary Everose gold. The watch represents exceptional craftsmanship, rare materials, and limited availability, making it one of the most sought-after timepieces in the world.
5.Luxury Watch Collection Worth Crores
Beyond the Rainbow Daytona, Virat Kohli's watch collection includes several other masterpieces. He owns a Platinum Rolex Daytona with Ice Blue Dial worth over Rs 1 crore, a Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak worth Rs 1.2 crore. His collection is considered one of the most impressive among Indian sports personalities, showcasing his refined taste for horological excellence.
6.Bentley Continental GT
Virat Kohli's car collection is a dream for any automobile enthusiast, with the Bentley Continental GT leading the pack. This luxurious British grand tourer is valued at Rs 4.04 crore and combines breathtaking performance with unparalleled comfort. The Continental GT features handcrafted interiors, a powerful W12 engine, and cutting-edge technology, perfectly matching Kohli's sophisticated lifestyle and love for high-performance vehicles.
7.Elite Car Collection
Virat Kohli's garage houses some of the world's most desirable machines. His collection includes the Bentley Flying Spur (Rs 3.41 crore), Audi R8 LMX (Rs 2.97 crore), Audi R8 V10 Plus (Rs 2.72 crore), Range Rover Vogue (Rs 2.11 crore), and Audi A8L W12 Quattro (Rs 1.87 crore). Each vehicle showcases his appreciation for style, performance, and engineering excellence, making his collection one of the most impressive among Indian celebrities.
8.Business Empire - One8
Beyond cricket and luxury possessions, Virat Kohli has built a successful business empire with his One8 brand. What started as an athleisure fashion line has expanded into a chain of upscale restaurants called One8 Commune. The brand, which also includes his lifestyle venture Wrogn (valued at Rs 13.2 crore), reflects Kohli's entrepreneurial vision and his ability to connect with fans beyond the cricket field, establishing him as a savvy businessman.