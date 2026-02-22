FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should know? Check advisory

Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding day, here's all you need to know

Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for ChatGPT's Indian rival Sarvam; know his educational background

From Dilpreet Bajwa to Monank Patel, PM Modi applauds overseas Indian players at T20 World Cup 2026

'Khamosh' is exclusively linked with Shatrughan Sinha, says Bombay High Court; bars misuse of his name, voice, images

Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandar 2 vs Toxic is 'brutal clash between two cultures of cinema': 'Battle between David and Goliath'

Siddhant Chaturvedi says V Shantaram biopic will explore 'golden age' of Hindi cinema: 'We are not whitewashing anything'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta govt launches 'Jan Sunwai' portal to address public grievances, here's all you need to know

Mahesh Babu's Lord Rama look from SS Rajamouli's Varanasi leaked? Netizens wonder 'if Ranbir Kapoor can match up in Ramayana'

Gurugram horror: Woman's private parts set on fire with sanitiser by live-in partner, accused arrested

Photos

CRICKET

CRICKET

From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has tied the knot with Sophie Shine in a private wedding ceremony on Saturday, February 21. Several pictures and videos from the ceremony are doing the rounds on social media, wherein several popular celebrities including star cricketers, are seen enjoying the fest

Aseem Sharma | Feb 22, 2026, 12:58 PM IST

1.Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine tied the knot

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine tied the knot
1

Earlier, the couple shared a series of pictures from their Sangeet and Haldi ceremony on their Instagram handles. On Sunday, the duo again jointly shared a post on the social media platform with a caption which read, ''Mere dil vich hai Hum-Tum.''

2.Shefali Bagga shares pictures from wedding

Shefali Bagga shares pictures from wedding
2

TV presenter and anchor Shefali Bagga shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle from Shikhar's wedding ceremony, wherein several popular celebrities like Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma, among others, are also seen. In one of the slides, Bagga is seen posing with former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and singer Harrdy Sandhu.

3.With Rohit Sharma

With Rohit Sharma
3

In another slide, Bagga poses with Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

4.With Suresh Raina

With Suresh Raina
4

In the next one, she is seen with former cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Navraj Hans.

5.Group picture

Group picture
5

The next one is a group photo which also features former pacer Ashish Nehra, former spinner Nikhil Chopra, among others.

