From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral

CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Feb 22, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
1.Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine tied the knot
Earlier, the couple shared a series of pictures from their Sangeet and Haldi ceremony on their Instagram handles. On Sunday, the duo again jointly shared a post on the social media platform with a caption which read, ''Mere dil vich hai Hum-Tum.''
2.Shefali Bagga shares pictures from wedding
TV presenter and anchor Shefali Bagga shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle from Shikhar's wedding ceremony, wherein several popular celebrities like Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma, among others, are also seen. In one of the slides, Bagga is seen posing with former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and singer Harrdy Sandhu.
3.With Rohit Sharma
In another slide, Bagga poses with Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh.
4.With Suresh Raina
In the next one, she is seen with former cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Navraj Hans.
5.Group picture
The next one is a group photo which also features former pacer Ashish Nehra, former spinner Nikhil Chopra, among others.