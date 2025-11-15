From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahead of IPL 2026 auction

JD(U) reacts to Rohini Acharya's decision to cut family ties, quit politics: 'Daughter who saved Lalu's life...'
CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Nov 15, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
1.Rohit Sharma - Mumbai Indians
The 'Hitman' and architect of five IPL titles. Despite captaincy shifts, Rohit's bat and leadership experience are invaluable, making him a core pillar for Mumbai Indians.
2.Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
The undisputed 'King' and heart of RCB. As the face of the franchise and the IPL's all-time leading run-scorer, Kohli's retention is the foundation upon which RCB builds its future.
3.Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans
The 'Prince' of Indian cricket and the captain of the Titans. Gill is seen as the long-term leader and the premier batsman for the franchise, making him their most prized asset.
4.Ruturaj Gaikwad - Chennai Super Kings
The Chennai Super Kings have secured the IPL trophy on five occasions. Although they fell short of making the playoffs in the 2025 season, they are resolute in their efforts to rebound and perform strongly in 2026. CSK intends to maintain a stable squad with Ruturaj Gaikwad remaining as captain. Additionally, the team has received a significant boost with the news that their former captain and beloved figure, MS Dhoni, will participate in IPL 2026, as confirmed by the team's CEO, Kasi Viswanathan.
5.Rishabh Pant - Lucknow Super Giants
The record-signing for LSG. Pant's explosive, game-changing ability with the bat makes him one of the most feared players in the league and the new cornerstone of the Super Giants.
6.Pat Cummins - Sunrisers Hyderabad
The captain who transformed SRH's fortunes, leading them to a final. Cummins' world-class bowling and sharp leadership have made him the automatic first retention for the Orange Army.
7.Shreyas Iyer - Punjab Kings
The new captain for PBKS. After a high-profile move, the stylish and dependable middle-order batsman is now tasked with leading Punjab and providing the stability they have long sought.
8.KL Rahul - Delhi Capitals
One of the league's most prolific run-scorers, KL Rahul is the new face of the Delhi Capitals. His consistency and class at the top of the order are central to the team's batting plans.
9.Sunil Narine - Kolkata Knight Riders
With other big names released, the KKR legend remains. Narine's value as a game-changing all-rounder and 'Most Valuable Player' makes him the enduring icon of the Knight Riders.
10.Vaibhav Suryavanshi - Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals have retained the services of star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The latter experienced a breakout season in 2025, smashing the fastest-ever IPL century by an Indian (off 35 balls).