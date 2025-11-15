From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahead of IPL 2026 auction

4 . Ruturaj Gaikwad - Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings have secured the IPL trophy on five occasions. Although they fell short of making the playoffs in the 2025 season, they are resolute in their efforts to rebound and perform strongly in 2026. CSK intends to maintain a stable squad with Ruturaj Gaikwad remaining as captain. Additionally, the team has received a significant boost with the news that their former captain and beloved figure, MS Dhoni, will participate in IPL 2026, as confirmed by the team's CEO, Kasi Viswanathan.