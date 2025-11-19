From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out

Pakistan Exposed: Ex-PoK PM's shocking admission on Red Fort blast, he says...
CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Nov 19, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
1.India's ODI captaincy conundrum
With newly appointed captain Shubman Gill doubtful due to a neck injury and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer also ruled out, the selectors face a crisis ahead of the crucial away series against South Africa.
2.Rohit Sharma: The experienced hand
The former full-time ODI captain brings unmatched tactical brilliance and a calm presence. His proven success in Indian conditions offers necessary stability during a challenging transition phase.
3.KL Rahul: The reliable stand-in
A dependable batter and smart game-reader, Rahul has existing experience leading India in the ODI format. His composed temperament makes him a safe, controlled option if continuity is desired.
4.Hardik Pandya: The white-ball leader
India's T20 vice-captain is a strong front-runner if he is fully fit. He offers a clear, modern captaincy approach, backed by a proven white-ball leadership record in the IPL.
5.Rishabh Pant: The wildcard captain
If he is selected for the series, the fearless and instinctive Pant presents an exciting alternative. His bold, aggressive decision-making style could bring energy and unpredictability to the squad.
6.Axar Patel: The smart temporary choice
Quietly growing into a senior figure, Axar is respected for his maturity and composed game awareness. His tactical leadership experience in domestic cricket offers a stable, low-expectation choice.
7.The Selector's Dilemma: Tactical choices
The decision rests between the proven stability of a senior player like Rohit or Rahul, the future-oriented white-ball leadership of Hardik, and the daring experiment of Pant or Axar.
8.The Road Ahead: Who will step up?
The series against South Africa is vital for the team's balance. The selectors must prioritize reliability and condition-specific experience to ensure the team starts the challenging tour with strong leadership.