CRICKET

From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out

With Shubman Gill racing against time to recover from injury, India may be forced to look at alternate leaders for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. From experienced seniors like Rohit Sharma to dynamic options like Rishabh Pant, several players stand out as potential stand-in captains.

Chankesh Rao | Nov 19, 2025, 07:08 PM IST

1.India's ODI captaincy conundrum

India's ODI captaincy conundrum
1

With newly appointed captain Shubman Gill doubtful due to a neck injury and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer also ruled out, the selectors face a crisis ahead of the crucial away series against South Africa.

 

2.Rohit Sharma: The experienced hand

Rohit Sharma: The experienced hand
2

The former full-time ODI captain brings unmatched tactical brilliance and a calm presence. His proven success in Indian conditions offers necessary stability during a challenging transition phase.

 

3.KL Rahul: The reliable stand-in

KL Rahul: The reliable stand-in
3

A dependable batter and smart game-reader, Rahul has existing experience leading India in the ODI format. His composed temperament makes him a safe, controlled option if continuity is desired.

 

4.Hardik Pandya: The white-ball leader

Hardik Pandya: The white-ball leader
4

India's T20 vice-captain is a strong front-runner if he is fully fit. He offers a clear, modern captaincy approach, backed by a proven white-ball leadership record in the IPL.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Rishabh Pant: The wildcard captain

Rishabh Pant: The wildcard captain
5

If he is selected for the series, the fearless and instinctive Pant presents an exciting alternative. His bold, aggressive decision-making style could bring energy and unpredictability to the squad.

 

6.Axar Patel: The smart temporary choice

Axar Patel: The smart temporary choice
6

Quietly growing into a senior figure, Axar is respected for his maturity and composed game awareness. His tactical leadership experience in domestic cricket offers a stable, low-expectation choice.

 

7.The Selector's Dilemma: Tactical choices

The Selector's Dilemma: Tactical choices
7

The decision rests between the proven stability of a senior player like Rohit or Rahul, the future-oriented white-ball leadership of Hardik, and the daring experiment of Pant or Axar.

 

8.The Road Ahead: Who will step up?

The Road Ahead: Who will step up?
8

The series against South Africa is vital for the team's balance. The selectors must prioritize reliability and condition-specific experience to ensure the team starts the challenging tour with strong leadership.

 

