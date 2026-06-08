From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Jun 08, 2026, 07:48 PM IST
1.Pravin Amre
Pravin Amre made his Test debut in 1992 against South Africa, where he scored a century. However, his career didn't last long, but later he tried his hand in coaching and helping young cricketing talents in India.
2.RP Singh
The former Indian left-arm fast bowler made his Test debut in January 2006 against Pakistan in Faisalabad. He earned the Player of the Match award for taking five wickets across the match on a wicket which was batting friendly.
3.Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin made his Test debut in November 2011 against the West Indies in New Delhi where he scalped nine wickets to clinch the Player of the Match award.
4.Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma made his Test debut in November 2013 against the West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens. In the match, he scored 177 off 301 balls, and India won the match by an innings and 51 runs.
5.Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan made his Test debut in March 2013 against Australia in Mohali, wherein he smashed 187 runs off 174 balls.
6.Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw made his Test debut against the West Indies in October 2018 in Rajkot, wherein he scored 134 runs off 154 balls.
7.Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer made his Test debut in November 2021 against New Zealand in Kanpur, wherein he scored 105 runs off 171 balls. In the match, he scored 170 runs, which was the third-highest run aggregate by an Indian player on Test debut at the time.
8.Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut in July 2023 against the West Indies in Dominica. He opened the Indian innings and slammed 171 runs off 387 balls.
9.Manav Suthar
Manav Suthar also scripted history in his debut match, played against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, wherein he took 7 wickets in the game. The 23-year-old left-arm spinner also became only the eighth Indian to take a wicket in his very first Test over.