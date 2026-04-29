From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

4 . Brendon McCullum, Ben Stokes smoked in the washroom during World Cup

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In the past, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum confessed to smoking inside the toilet during a semi-final match against South Africa in the 2015 ODI World Cup. Similarly, England Test captain Ben Stokes was also seen smoking in the Lord's washroom during the ODI World Cup final against New Zealand in 2019.

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