From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Apr 29, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
1.Riyan Parag caught vaping
Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag faced scrutiny after being seen vaping in the dressing room during the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings. The moment occurred in the 16th over of RR’s 223-run chase with teammates nearby. BCCI rules ban smoking or vaping inside stadium areas except designated zones.
Photo Courtesy: FB/Circle of Cricket India
2.Aaron Finch caught vaping during RCB vs RR in 2020
Earlier in 2020, former Australia captain Aaron Finch was caught on camera vaping during a match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. A brief clip went viral, showing Finch exhaling smoke and taking another puff before the broadcaster quickly returned to the live action. This moment spread like wildfire on social media.
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3.AB de Villiers caught on camera during the SA 20 league
Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers was spotted vaping during a match in the SA20 league, drawing significant attention online. He was seated in the VIP stands when cameras captured him during a live broadcast, with the footage also displayed on the big screen at the venue.
Photo Courtesy: Jio Hotsar
4.Brendon McCullum, Ben Stokes smoked in the washroom during World Cup
In the past, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum confessed to smoking inside the toilet during a semi-final match against South Africa in the 2015 ODI World Cup. Similarly, England Test captain Ben Stokes was also seen smoking in the Lord's washroom during the ODI World Cup final against New Zealand in 2019.
Photo Courtesy: Skysports
5.Kagiso Rabada smoked outdoors during IPL
In another incident, Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada found himself in controversy after a video surfaced, showing him smoking a cigarette from a hotel balcony. However, this scene did not take place within the stadium premises.
Photo Courtesy: X/Screengrab