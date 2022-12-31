From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers

Rishabh Pant, an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, just escaped a horrific car accident while going home to spend New Year's Eve with his mother.
Every year, around 1.3 million people are killed in road accidents, and many cricketers were engaged in car accidents in 2022. Rishabh Pant, an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, just escaped a horrific car accident while going home to spend New Year's Eve with his mother.
Rishabh Pant isn't the only one. Cricketers from all around the world have been involved in serious car accidents over the years.
Here's a list of several well-known cricketers who have been in car accidents.
1. Rishabh Pant
India's star wicketkeeper narrowly escaped tragedy after his high-end vehicle collided with a road barrier and caught fire. Pant's car caught fire minutes after hitting into the barrier due to the severity of the accident. Despite his injuries, Pant cracked his car's glass windshield and escaped barely in time to avert a fatal accident. Pant was travelling alone on his way to Roorkee when the tragedy occurred.
2. Andrew Symonds
Andrew Symonds, a former Australian all-rounder, died in a car crash in Queensland on May 14, 2022, in one of the year's most devastating road accidents. According to authorities, Symonds was traveling on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge when his car left the road and rolled. The paramedics came but were unable to resuscitate the two-time World Cup winner, who was the only person in the vehicle.
3. Andrew Flintoff
Andrew Flintoff, a former England all-rounder, was involved in a severe car accident in the United Kingdom on December 13 while shooting 'Top Gear,' a BBC show he has been presenting since 2019. The tragedy happened as the cricketer-turned-broadcaster was filming for the programme at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.
When the show's cameras were rolling to get his opinions on a certain automobile during the review section, the great England all-rounder allegedly got hurt. At the time of the collision, Flintoff was the one driving the car.
4. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
On July 1, 1961, as Oxford was playing Sussex, MAK Pataudi, who would later represent India, was involved in an accident on his way home. He was in a car when it collided with another vehicle. He was rushed to a neighboring hospital, where it was determined that he had severely injured his right eye, affecting his ability to see out of it. A fragment from the windscreen had pierced the eye.
5. Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar, a former India opener, was involved in a car accident on his way from Manchester to London on August 10, 2014, following the conclusion of the third Test between India and England. When the tragedy occurred, he was riding in a Jaguar with fellow commentators Mark Nicholas and Chandresh Patel.
A vehicle approaching from the opposite direction collided with their car. Gavaskar remarked, “God has saved us. There was torrential rain and our car was being driven very fast. Thankfully, no one was hurt although the accident was very, very scary."