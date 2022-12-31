From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers

Rishabh Pant, an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, just escaped a horrific car accident while going home to spend New Year's Eve with his mother.

Every year, around 1.3 million people are killed in road accidents, and many cricketers were engaged in car accidents in 2022. Rishabh Pant, an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, just escaped a horrific car accident while going home to spend New Year's Eve with his mother.

Rishabh Pant isn't the only one. Cricketers from all around the world have been involved in serious car accidents over the years.

Here's a list of several well-known cricketers who have been in car accidents.