From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of IPL 2026 auction

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

JD(U) reacts to Rohini Acharya's decision to cut family ties, quit politics: 'Daughter who saved Lalu's life...'

'Kamini Kaushal had the sweetest smile and voice': Shoojit Sircar remembers late actress, regerts for not...

Delhi Blast: Days after explosion, DMRC reopens two gates at Lal Quila metro station, details here

Stunning video shows Chinese humanoid ‘army of robots’ marching in the world’s first mass delivery

Andre Russell's KKR chapter ends, franchise releases star all-rounder before IPL 2026 auction

IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Gujarat Titans

IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Who are Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, named by Rohini Acharya in post about 'disowning' family, quitting politics?

Viral video: Kamal Haasan finally REVEALS why director Sundar C quit Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173, admits 'until my superstar is...'

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja unleashes mayhem as South Africa collapse to 93/7, lead India by 63 at stumps

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
JD(U) reacts to Rohini Acharya's decision to cut family ties, quit politics: 'Daughter who saved Lalu's life...'

JD(U) reacts to Rohini Acharya's decision to cut family ties, quit politics

'Kamini Kaushal had the sweetest smile and voice': Shoojit Sircar remembers late actress, regerts for not...

'Kamini had the sweetest smile and voice': Shoojit Sircar remembers late actress

Sunny Deol's luxurious lifestyle: Take sneak peek into Gadar actor's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse, lavish UK mansion

Sunny Deol's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sunny Deol's luxurious lifestyle: Take sneak peek into Gadar actor's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse, lavish UK mansion

Sunny Deol's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse

From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of IPL 2026 auction

From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahead of IPL 2026 auction

From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahea

HomePhotos

CRICKET

From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of IPL 2026 auction

From Ravindra Jadeja’s shock exit to Sanju Samson’s blockbuster franchise switch, the IPL 2026 trade window has delivered some of the biggest surprises in league history. These stunning pre-auction moves have reshaped team strategies, triggered massive fan reactions, and set the stage for a dramatic

Chankesh Rao | Nov 15, 2025, 07:25 PM IST

1.Sanju Samson - Chennai Super Kings

Sanju Samson - Chennai Super Kings
1

The biggest trade of the window. CSK secures its post-Dhoni era leader, trading their most iconic all-rounder to bring in the explosive RR skipper in a blockbuster deal.

 

Advertisement

2.Ravindra Jadeja - Rajasthan Royals

Ravindra Jadeja - Rajasthan Royals
2

The other side of the historic swap. 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja makes a shocking return to his first-ever franchise, leaving a 12-year championship legacy at CSK behind.

 

3.Sherfane Rutherford - Mumbai Indians

Sherfane Rutherford - Mumbai Indians
3

Mumbai bolsters its finishing power, acquiring the West Indian big-hitter from Gujarat Titans for INR 2.6 crore to add depth to their lower order.

 

4.Arjun Tendulkar - Lucknow Super Giants

Arjun Tendulkar - Lucknow Super Giants
4

In a notable move, the young all-rounder is traded from Mumbai Indians. LSG secures his services for INR 30 lakh, looking to develop his potential.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Mohammed Shami - Lucknow Super Giants

Mohammed Shami - Lucknow Super Giants
5

A huge acquisition for LSG. The veteran Indian pacer is traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore, bringing world-class experience to their attack.

 

6.Mayank Markande - Mumbai Indians

Mayank Markande - Mumbai Indians
6

A homecoming for the leg-spinner. Markande returns to his first franchise from KKR for INR 30 lakh, adding to MI's spin-bowling options.

 

7.Nitish Rana - Delhi Capitals

Nitish Rana - Delhi Capitals
7

Delhi Capitals secure the aggressive left-handed batsman from Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.2 crore, strengthening their Indian batting core.

 

8.Donovan Ferreira - Rajasthan Royals

Donovan Ferreira - Rajasthan Royals
8

As part of the Rana trade, the explosive South African keeper-batsman moves to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1 crore, offering them a new finishing option.

 

9.Shardul Thakur - Mumbai Indians

Shardul Thakur - Mumbai Indians
9

'Lord' Shardul is back! The all-rounder returns to MI from LSG for INR 2 crore, bringing his knack for breaking partnerships and handy lower-order hitting.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
JD(U) reacts to Rohini Acharya's decision to cut family ties, quit politics: 'Daughter who saved Lalu's life...'
JD(U) reacts to Rohini Acharya's decision to cut family ties, quit politics
'Kamini Kaushal had the sweetest smile and voice': Shoojit Sircar remembers late actress, regerts for not...
'Kamini had the sweetest smile and voice': Shoojit Sircar remembers late actress
Delhi Blast: Days after explosion, DMRC reopens two gates at Lal Quila metro station, details here
Delhi Blast: Days after explosion, DMRC reopens two gates at Lal Quila metro
Stunning video shows Chinese humanoid ‘army of robots’ marching in the world’s first mass delivery
Stunning video shows Chinese humanoid ‘army of robots’ marching in the world’s f
Andre Russell's KKR chapter ends, franchise releases star all-rounder before IPL 2026 auction
Andre Russell's KKR chapter ends, franchise releases star all-rounder before IPL
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sunny Deol's luxurious lifestyle: Take sneak peek into Gadar actor's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse, lavish UK mansion
Sunny Deol's Rs 150 crore Mumbai houses, Rs 8 crore Manali farmhouse
From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of IPL 2026 auction
From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of
From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahead of IPL 2026 auction
From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players retained by each franchise ahea
IPL 2026 Auction: How much money left with each franchise after Retention?
IPL 2026 Auction: How much money left with each franchise after Retention?
Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty shared THIS movie title, one became blockbuster, another one termed ultimate disaster, but later earned..., it is...
Amitabh, Mithun shared THIS movie title, one became blockbuster, another one...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE