From Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson: Biggest and most shocking trades ahead of IPL 2026 auction

CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Nov 15, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
1.Sanju Samson - Chennai Super Kings
The biggest trade of the window. CSK secures its post-Dhoni era leader, trading their most iconic all-rounder to bring in the explosive RR skipper in a blockbuster deal.
2.Ravindra Jadeja - Rajasthan Royals
The other side of the historic swap. 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja makes a shocking return to his first-ever franchise, leaving a 12-year championship legacy at CSK behind.
3.Sherfane Rutherford - Mumbai Indians
Mumbai bolsters its finishing power, acquiring the West Indian big-hitter from Gujarat Titans for INR 2.6 crore to add depth to their lower order.
4.Arjun Tendulkar - Lucknow Super Giants
In a notable move, the young all-rounder is traded from Mumbai Indians. LSG secures his services for INR 30 lakh, looking to develop his potential.
5.Mohammed Shami - Lucknow Super Giants
A huge acquisition for LSG. The veteran Indian pacer is traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore, bringing world-class experience to their attack.
6.Mayank Markande - Mumbai Indians
A homecoming for the leg-spinner. Markande returns to his first franchise from KKR for INR 30 lakh, adding to MI's spin-bowling options.
7.Nitish Rana - Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals secure the aggressive left-handed batsman from Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.2 crore, strengthening their Indian batting core.
8.Donovan Ferreira - Rajasthan Royals
As part of the Rana trade, the explosive South African keeper-batsman moves to Rajasthan Royals for INR 1 crore, offering them a new finishing option.
9.Shardul Thakur - Mumbai Indians
'Lord' Shardul is back! The all-rounder returns to MI from LSG for INR 2 crore, bringing his knack for breaking partnerships and handy lower-order hitting.