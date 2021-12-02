From Ravindra Jadeja to MS Dhoni - Top 10 earners at IPL 2022 Retention

While some players were known to be retainted, some came in a surprise package for fans and critics alike.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 player retention day saw many teams bidding farewell to many players and retaining a maximum of four players.
As expected, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained a maximum of four players, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), who also held back four, went for a mix of youth and experience.
Talking about Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - these sides thought of saving a little money and retained three players each. However, it was Punjab Kings (PBKS), who only retained two in the form of Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.
While some players were known to be retainted, some came in a surprise package for fans and critics alike. A look at the top 10 earners at the IPL 2022 Retention:
1. CSK's Ravindra Jadeja - Rs 16 crore
Coming ahead of skipper MS Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was named as CSK's first choice retention player. He was retained for the highest bracket of Rs 16 crore.
2. MI's Rohit Sharma - Rs 16 crore
Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma also bagged the highest price and was retained up for Rs 16 crore.
3. DC's Rishabh Pant - Rs 16 crore
Young-gun Rishabh Pant took the cash-rich tournament by storm after he took over the Delhi Capitals (DC) captaincy. He was retained for a massive Rs 16 crore.
4. RCB's Virat Kohli - Rs 15 crore
Virat Kohli, who had stepped down as RCB captain after IPL 2021, had said that he would continue to say at the franchise. He even took a pay cut of Rs 2 crore and was signed up for Rs 15 crore.
5. SRH's Kane Williamson - Rs 14 crore
While Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made a good choice by retaining captain Kane Williamson for Rs 14 crore, they left out several big names like David Warner, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
6. RR's Sanju Samson - Rs 14 crore
Rajasthan Royals (RR) got their fans happy as they continued to show trust in their young skipper Sanju Samson as the wicketkeeper-batter was retained for Rs 14 crore.
7. PBKS's Mayank Agarwal - Rs 12 crore
Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings (PBKS) was retained for Rs 12 crore, as they were desperate to retain the opener after being unable to convince their then captain KL Rahul to stay back.
8. MI's Jasprit Bumrah - Rs 12 crore
Mumbai had to retain one of the best bowlers in T20I - Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer was the only specialist bowler in the top 10 earners he was retained Rs 12 crore.
9. KKR's Andre Russell - Rs 12 crore
Kolkata's big-hitting West Indian has not been up to the mark in the last edition but that did not stop KKR from retaining him for Rs 12 crore.
10. CSK's Mahendra Singh Dhoni - Rs 12 crore
Last but not least is the CSK skipper MS Dhoni. This could most likely be his final IPL season as he was retained for Rs 12 crore.
