Photos

CRICKET

From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6

Did you realize that numerous cricket legends from India were born on the same day? From the finest bowler globally to a Test triple-centurion, swipe to honor the incredible talent that came into the world on December 6th!

Chankesh Rao | Dec 06, 2025, 07:31 PM IST

1.Jasprit Bumrah - The All-Format King

Jasprit Bumrah - The All-Format King
1

Widely regarded as the best fast bowler in the world! Bumrah's unconventional action, deadly yorkers, and Test-match swing make him a global phenomenon. 

Achievement: Player of the Tournament in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the first bowler to achieve the No.1 ICC ranking in all three formats.

2.Ravindra Jadeja - Sir Jadeja's All-Round Excellence

Ravindra Jadeja - Sir Jadeja's All-Round Excellence
2

The quintessential three-dimensional player! Jadeja is known for his rocket arm in the field, accurate left-arm spin, and vital lower-order batting. 

Achievement: Key member of the 2013 Champions Trophy winning side (Player of the Final) and a multiple-time IPL champion, consistently ranked among the world's top Test all-rounders.

 

3.Shreyas Iyer - The Middle-Order Anchor

Shreyas Iyer - The Middle-Order Anchor
3

A stylish batsman who excels in controlling the middle overs, especially in ODIs. His ability to accelerate makes him a reliable anchor and finisher. 

Achievement: Scored a century in his debut Test match against New Zealand. Captained KKR to an IPL title win in 2024.

4.Karun Nair - India's Triple-Centurion

Karun Nair - India's Triple-Centurion
4

The strong point is his monumental concentration and hunger for massive scores. 

Achievement: Only the second Indian batsman (after Virender Sehwag) to score a Test triple century, smashing 303* against England in 2016. He is also a Ranji Trophy triple-centurion.

    5.RP Singh - The Swing Specialist

    RP Singh - The Swing Specialist
    5

    A brilliant left-arm seamer known for his ability to swing the new ball late and rattle top orders. 

    Achievement: Key player in India's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph and the second-highest wicket-taker in that tournament. He also won the IPL Purple Cap in 2009.

    6.Sheldon Jackson - The Domestic Run Machine

    Sheldon Jackson - The Domestic Run Machine
    6

    Known for his consistency and explosive striking in domestic cricket, Sheldon is a prolific wicketkeeper-batsman.

    Achievement: Has scored over 6,900 First-Class runs at an average of nearly 47, playing crucial roles in Saurashtra's multiple Ranji Trophy titles. A true domestic star.

