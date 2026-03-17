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From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for air strike in Kabul

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From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for air strike in Kabul

Pakistan conducted deadly air strikes on Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, killing at least 400 people and leaving over 250 injured. It is one of the biggest attacks on Afghanistan since the US withdrawal in 2021.

Aseem Sharma | Mar 17, 2026, 04:53 PM IST

1.Naveen ul Haq

Naveen ul Haq
1

Speedster Naveen-ul-Haq wrote on Facebook: “Hard to find any difference between Israel and Pakistani regime period.”

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2.Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai
2

Azmatullah Omarzai took to his Instagram and X handles and wrote, ''Earlier tonight we heard a powerful explosion here in Kabul. Soon after, flames rose into the sky from a hospital struck in Pakistani airstrikes. In the month of Ramadan, after people had opened their fasts, innocent lives were lost and many others wounded. My heart is with every family mourning tonight. Kabul is grieving. We pray for justice and for peace.''

3.Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi
3

Afghanistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi wrote on X, ''Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons’ names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short.''

4.Gulbadin Naib

Gulbadin Naib
4

Gulbadin Naib shared a video of a rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, which the Afghan players visited a few months back, and wrote, ''The Afghan people will stand firm against all kinds of challenges through their national unity, mutual support, and steadfast resolve.''

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5.Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan
5

Star Afghan player Rashid Khan shared a couple of pictures of the Pakistani airstrikes and wrote, ''I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning. It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah!''

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