From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for air strike in Kabul

Multiple Teams, One Platform: What Makes Banking Technology Actually Work
How do journalists maintain credibility on YouTube? Rokib Hasan on adapting investigations for video platforms
Days of LPG over? Government pushes for increased PNG adoption amid US-Iran war, check details
Kangana Ranaut blasts Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke: 'Bollywood has crossed all limits'
Delhi High Court dismisses Celina Jaitly's plea after brother Vikrant detained in UAE refuses to communicate with her
Indian Army AGNIPATH Recruitment: A golden opportunity to start your journey
FIFA World Cup 2026 faces uncertainty as Iran seeks venue shift from USA after Donald Trump's threat
'Learn he learn start ho gaya': Ahmed Shehzad trolls Mohammad Rizwan for his flop show in Bangladesh ODI series
FIITJEE Consent Decree on Fee Refund of Students affected by 2025 Upheavals.
Amid LPG shortage, Akshay Kumar reveals how Twinkle Khanna is battling with crisis, she ordered two...: 'It's good to be...'
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Mar 17, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
1.Naveen ul Haq
Speedster Naveen-ul-Haq wrote on Facebook: “Hard to find any difference between Israel and Pakistani regime period.”
2.Azmatullah Omarzai
Azmatullah Omarzai took to his Instagram and X handles and wrote, ''Earlier tonight we heard a powerful explosion here in Kabul. Soon after, flames rose into the sky from a hospital struck in Pakistani airstrikes. In the month of Ramadan, after people had opened their fasts, innocent lives were lost and many others wounded. My heart is with every family mourning tonight. Kabul is grieving. We pray for justice and for peace.''
3.Mohammad Nabi
Afghanistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi wrote on X, ''Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons’ names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short.''
4.Gulbadin Naib
Gulbadin Naib shared a video of a rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, which the Afghan players visited a few months back, and wrote, ''The Afghan people will stand firm against all kinds of challenges through their national unity, mutual support, and steadfast resolve.''
5.Rashid Khan
Star Afghan player Rashid Khan shared a couple of pictures of the Pakistani airstrikes and wrote, ''I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning. It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah!''