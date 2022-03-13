From Rahul Dravid to Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis - List of all RCB captains and their stats

Here's a look at all the RCB captains down the year, from Rahul Dravid to newly crowned Faf du Plessis, and their numbers as captain of the team.
On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made the big announcement as Faf du Plessis replaced Virat Kohli as the captain of the team. Virat had led the side since 2013 but announced his decision to step aside from the top job last year.
As Faf du Plessis gears up to lead the franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, here's a look at all the RCB captains down the years, and how they've performed as captain of the team:
1. Rahul Dravid
RCB's first-ever skipper, Rahul Dravid didn't exactly have a happy ride as the team could only win four games under his tutelage, losing a staggering 10 games along the way in the inaugural IPL season in 2008.
2. Kevin Pietersen
Royal Challengers Bangalore opted for Englishman Kevin Peitersen as their new skipper in 2009, but his captaincy tenure was cut short after just 6 games, as the team lost four matches and Anil Kumble took over mid-way through the campaign.
3. Anil Kumble
After taking over the top job as RCB captain, Kumble led RCB to the final in 2009, where they would fall short at the final hurdle, losing to Deccan Chargers. In 2010, they again reached the semifinals but were beaten by Mumbai Indians. In his 35 games in charge, Anil Kumble led RCB to 19 wins, losing the remaining 16 games.
4. Daniel Vettori
Former New Zealand great Daniel Vettori was handed the reins by RCB in 2011 and in his first campaign, he led the franchise all the way to the final, where they again lost the summit clash to Chennai Super Kings. In his second season, Vettori couldn't guide RCB to the semifinals and that brought an end to his tenure as captain. He won 15 games and lost 13 of the 28 matches in which the Kiwis legend led the side.
5. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli took over a new-look RCB side in 2013, but in his captaincy, the franchise could only muster up a top-four finish just three times. They reached the final in 2016 but again stuttered at the final hurdle, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Kohli led RCB in 140 games, in which he recorded 64 wins and 69 defeats, while three matches were drawn, and four games produced no result.
6. Faf du Plessis
For the first time in his IPL career, Faf du Plessis will be seen leading out an IPL team. The former South African skipper has a decent record with the bat in the cash-rich league so far. In 100 IPL games, Du Plessis has racked up a tally of 2935 runs so far, with 22 half-centuries to his name.