From Rahul Dravid to Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis - List of all RCB captains and their stats

Here's a look at all the RCB captains down the year, from Rahul Dravid to newly crowned Faf du Plessis, and their numbers as captain of the team.

On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made the big announcement as Faf du Plessis replaced Virat Kohli as the captain of the team. Virat had led the side since 2013 but announced his decision to step aside from the top job last year.

As Faf du Plessis gears up to lead the franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, here's a look at all the RCB captains down the years, and how they've performed as captain of the team: