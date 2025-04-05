2 . Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

During the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2, Sai Sudharsan scored quickly for his team. However, he decided to give up his batting spot to Rashid Khan with just one over left in the match. Rashid Khan managed to score five runs, including a four off the first ball he faced. This decision helped their team, GT, reach a total of 233 runs, which was enough to beat Mumbai Indians and advance to the IPL final.