From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

1 . Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

De Kock revealed in September 2023 his decision to retire from ODIs following the World Cup, stating his desire to focus on family and T20 franchise prospects.

In September 2025, following talks with selectors and coach Shukri Conrad, he decided to come out of ODI retirement and was selected for the tour to Pakistan, having expressed his goal to play for his country once more. He is also targeting the 2027 World Cup, which will be held in his home country.