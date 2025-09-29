From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

Ratan Tata's TCS forces 80,000 employees to resign? Details here
CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Sep 29, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
1.Quinton de Kock (South Africa)
De Kock revealed in September 2023 his decision to retire from ODIs following the World Cup, stating his desire to focus on family and T20 franchise prospects.
In September 2025, following talks with selectors and coach Shukri Conrad, he decided to come out of ODI retirement and was selected for the tour to Pakistan, having expressed his goal to play for his country once more. He is also targeting the 2027 World Cup, which will be held in his home country.
2.Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)
Known for multiple retirements and comebacks, Afridi's international career was marked by his unpredictable retirement decisions, with several returns to the national team between 2006 and 2017.
3.Kevin Pietersen (England)
Pietersen retired from limited-overs cricket in 2012 but returned shortly after for key tournaments before finally retiring from all forms of international cricket in 2018.
4.Ben Stokes (England)
Stokes retired from ODIs in 2022 due to workload concerns but made a comeback for the 2023 World Cup and continued playing Tests thereafter.
5.Moeen Ali (England)
Moeen retired from Test cricket in 2021 but returned for the 2023 Ashes series after encouragement from the England team management, before retiring fully in 2024.
6.Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)
Amir, who initially left international cricket in 2020 citing "mental torture" from the team management, changed his mind in March 2024 following "constructive discussions" with the PCB and made his return for the T20 World Cup, where he took seven wickets in four matches as Pakistan was eliminated early. Nine months later, after participating in 12 matches since his return and being passed over for further selection, the 32-year-old declared a second retirement in December 2024, stating it was time for the next generation.
7.Imad Wasim (Pakistan)
Imad retired in late 2023 citing fitness issues but returned in 2024 to play T20 Internationals, including the T20 World Cup, retiring again after the tournament.
8.Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)
Tamim briefly retired in 2024 but reconsidered his decision after talks with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, returning to international cricket shortly afterward.
9.Javagal Srinath (India)
Javagal Srinath experienced a unique form of reverse retirement when he chose to delay his 2002 retirement from Test cricket. This decision came at the urging of then-captain Sourav Ganguly, allowing him to participate in the 2003 Cricket World Cup, where he significantly contributed to India's journey to the final. Initially, Srinath intended to retire from international cricket following the Test series against the West Indies and Zimbabwe in 2002, but he ultimately agreed to extend his career for the 2003 World Cup.