1 . MS Dhoni - CSK

The former India and CSK captain has been playing in the tournament since the start, scoring over 5200 runs with an average of 39.13 and a strike rate of 137.54 in 229 matches. However, he has been struggling with fitness issues in recent years, resulting in a decline in his performance with the bat. He is no longer considered a top match-winner and wicket-keeper due to these issues. With a new skipper in place and retirement from international cricket already announced, there is speculation that he may retire from the IPL this year.