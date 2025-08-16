From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 crore job offer in US - Here's why
CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Aug 16, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
1.MS Dhoni (India)
MS Dhoni holds the record as the only captain to win the Asia Cup in both the ODI and T20I formats. He led India to victory in the 2010 ODI tournament and the 2016 T20I tournament. With a win rate of approximately 64% from 14 matches, Dhoni's leadership was a masterclass in calm strategy and tactical brilliance. His ability to guide the team through pressure situations, especially in knockout matches, cemented his legacy as one of the tournament's most successful leaders.
2.Moin Khan (Pakistan)
Moin Khan boasts a perfect record in the Asia Cup, with a 100% win rate from all six matches he captained. His crowning achievement came in the 2000 Asia Cup, where he led Pakistan to their first-ever title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. His captaincy was known for being aggressive and proactive, a reflection of the team's dynamic style during that era.
3.Rohit Sharma (India)
Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful Indian captains in the Asia Cup, winning two titles in 2018 (ODI) and 2023 (ODI). With a remarkable win rate of over 80%, he has a near-flawless record in the tournament. Sharma's captaincy is characterized by his calm demeanor and astute on-field decisions, which have consistently guided the team to victory.
4.Mohammed Azharuddin (India)
Mohammed Azharuddin led India to two Asia Cup titles in 1990-91 and 1995. With a win rate of around 71% from seven matches, he was a highly effective leader in the tournament's early years. Azharuddin's captaincy was a key factor in India's dominance in the 1990s, and his tactical acumen helped secure back-to-back titles.
5.Arjuna Ranatunga (Sri Lanka)
Arjuna Ranatunga, the World Cup-winning captain, also had a strong record in the Asia Cup. He led Sri Lanka to the 1997 title and was instrumental in transforming the team into a formidable force in world cricket. With a win rate of 69% from 13 matches, Ranatunga's aggressive and strategic captaincy made Sri Lanka a consistently tough opponent.
6.Asia Cup 2025
The Asia Cup 2025 marks the 17th edition of the tournament, officially set to occur from September 9 to 28, 2025, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This edition will feature the T20 format, ensuring fast-paced and exciting action for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.
7.India vs Pakistan rivalry
India and Pakistan are set to face off at the Asia Cup tournament, taking place at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on September 14, 2025. This highly anticipated match will go ahead despite "calls for a boycott" and the continuing geopolitical tensions between the two countries. In the history of the Asia Cup tournaments, India and Pakistan have competed against each other 19 times. Of these encounters, India has secured victory in 10 matches, while Pakistan has triumphed in 6. Additionally, 3 matches concluded without a definitive result.