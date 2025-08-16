From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

7 . India vs Pakistan rivalry

7

India and Pakistan are set to face off at the Asia Cup tournament, taking place at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on September 14, 2025. This highly anticipated match will go ahead despite "calls for a boycott" and the continuing geopolitical tensions between the two countries. In the history of the Asia Cup tournaments, India and Pakistan have competed against each other 19 times. Of these encounters, India has secured victory in 10 matches, while Pakistan has triumphed in 6. Additionally, 3 matches concluded without a definitive result.