Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 crore job offer in US - Here's why

Saif Ali Khan birthday: A look at his Rs 1200 crore net worth, iconic movies and more

Sneak peek inside Taylor Swift's must-have skincare and makeup routine for a flawless, radiant look

'Bhai aap kya kahenge ho?' Shashi Tharoor stumped by X user, switches to Hindi in viral social media exchange

India's BIG statement on Trump-Putin Alaska summit, says, 'The way forward...'

The Bengal Files trailer launch stopped; Kolkata Police arrives on scene; Vivek Agnihotri calls out 'dictatorship'

'He's been barking for so long': Irfan Pathan's 'dog meat' jibe at Shahid Afridi that stunned Pakistan

Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoor serves ethereal elegance in floral saree, see pics

Park Hyung-sik’s Twelve coming soon: 5 K-dramas fans must watch before release

Did Putin send body double to meet Trump in Alaska? Conspiracy theories emerge, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 crore job offer in US - Here's why

Neeraj Chopra’s wife Himani Mor quits Tennis after marriage, rejects Rs 1.5 cr

Saif Ali Khan birthday: A look at his Rs 1200 crore net worth, iconic movies and more

Saif Ali Khan birthday: A look at his Rs 1200 crore net worth, iconic movies and

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomePhotos

CRICKET

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

Top 5 Most Successful Captains in the Asia Cup: With the continental tournament approaching, let's take a look at the five most successful captains in the tournament's history.

Chankesh Rao | Aug 16, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

1.MS Dhoni (India)

MS Dhoni (India)
1

MS Dhoni holds the record as the only captain to win the Asia Cup in both the ODI and T20I formats. He led India to victory in the 2010 ODI tournament and the 2016 T20I tournament. With a win rate of approximately 64% from 14 matches, Dhoni's leadership was a masterclass in calm strategy and tactical brilliance. His ability to guide the team through pressure situations, especially in knockout matches, cemented his legacy as one of the tournament's most successful leaders.

 

Advertisement

2.Moin Khan (Pakistan)

Moin Khan (Pakistan)
2

Moin Khan boasts a perfect record in the Asia Cup, with a 100% win rate from all six matches he captained. His crowning achievement came in the 2000 Asia Cup, where he led Pakistan to their first-ever title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. His captaincy was known for being aggressive and proactive, a reflection of the team's dynamic style during that era.

 

3.Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma (India)
3

Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful Indian captains in the Asia Cup, winning two titles in 2018 (ODI) and 2023 (ODI). With a remarkable win rate of over 80%, he has a near-flawless record in the tournament. Sharma's captaincy is characterized by his calm demeanor and astute on-field decisions, which have consistently guided the team to victory.

 

4.Mohammed Azharuddin (India)

Mohammed Azharuddin (India)
4

Mohammed Azharuddin led India to two Asia Cup titles in 1990-91 and 1995. With a win rate of around 71% from seven matches, he was a highly effective leader in the tournament's early years. Azharuddin's captaincy was a key factor in India's dominance in the 1990s, and his tactical acumen helped secure back-to-back titles.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Arjuna Ranatunga (Sri Lanka)

Arjuna Ranatunga (Sri Lanka)
5

Arjuna Ranatunga, the World Cup-winning captain, also had a strong record in the Asia Cup. He led Sri Lanka to the 1997 title and was instrumental in transforming the team into a formidable force in world cricket. With a win rate of 69% from 13 matches, Ranatunga's aggressive and strategic captaincy made Sri Lanka a consistently tough opponent.

 

6.Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025
6

The Asia Cup 2025 marks the 17th edition of the tournament, officially set to occur from September 9 to 28, 2025, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This edition will feature the T20 format, ensuring fast-paced and exciting action for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

 

7.India vs Pakistan rivalry

India vs Pakistan rivalry
7

India and Pakistan are set to face off at the Asia Cup tournament, taking place at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on September 14, 2025. This highly anticipated match will go ahead despite "calls for a boycott" and the continuing geopolitical tensions between the two countries. In the history of the Asia Cup tournaments, India and Pakistan have competed against each other 19 times. Of these encounters, India has secured victory in 10 matches, while Pakistan has triumphed in 6. Additionally, 3 matches concluded without a definitive result.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer suspended; Here's what exactly happened
Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer
Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get 'aggressive, angry' after drinking and 'hit me...' but...
Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get...
Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Rs 60 crore fraud case: Complainant Deepak Kothari claims 'Karza toh liya nahi...'; his audio call with businessman goes viral
Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Rs 60 crore fraud case: Complainant Deepak Kothari clai
Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton warns...
Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI says...
Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist, passes away at 80
Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist, passes away at 80
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE