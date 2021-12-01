From lakhpati to crorepati: Look at players who became millionaires overnight after IPL 2022 retention

These breakout stars became indispendible for their IPL teams and backed multi-crore contracts for the next season.
The Indian Premier League is a theatre where dreams are realized. The world’s most watched T20 tournament is now in its 15th season and it has been the platform for many talented young cricketers to become mega stars. With the player retention ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, the same happened for 5 breakout stars who became invaluable due to their recent IPL performance and backed multi-crore contracts for the next season.
Here are the IPL’s newest crorepatis who became millionaires overnight after being awards lucrative retention contracts by their respective franchises.
1. Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)
Kolkata Knight Riders’ breakout star Venkatesh Iyer was an overnight sensation at the recently concluded IPL 2021. KKR acquired the 26-year-old left-handed all-rounder in February 2021 for Rs 20 lakh salary and have now retained him for Rs 8 crore. He was a bench warmer in the first phase in India but exploded on to the scene in the second phase in UAE. His performances resulted in an India call up and an IPL retention with a gigantic salary hike of 3900%.
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
Bought by the Chennai Super Kings in 2018 at the IPL 2019 auction, Ruturaj Gaikwad was on a salary of Rs 40 lakh before being retained in the IPL 2022 auction for Rs 6 crore due to his orange cap winning performance. The explosive right-handed batsman was the leading scorer of the IPL 2021 with 635 runs, helping CSK win their fourth title. Ruturaj was also awarded the ‘Emerging Player of the Tournament’ award. His salary hike is 1400%.
3. Abdul Samad (SRH)
Signed by the Sun Risers Hyderabad for IPL 2020 season at a salary of Rs 20 lakh, 20-year-old batter Abdul Samad has been retained for Rs 4 crore. The young cricketer is a hard-hitting batsman with immense potential which the SRH has backed with a 1900% hike.
4. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)
Arshdeep Singh was picked up by Punjab at the auction ahead of the IPL 2019 season at a salary of Rs 20 lakh. The young left arm paced was the second-highest wicket-taker for PBKS in his debut season. A consistent performer for the side, his franchise has decided to retain Arshdeep’s services with a salary of Rs 4 crore at hike of 1900%.
5. Umran Malik (SRH)
Tearing fast bowler Umran Malik got his lucky break when Sun Risers Hyderabad signed him up as a short-term replacement for COVID-positive T Natarajan. Entering the IPL at a salary of just Rs 20 lakh, Malik caught the attention of the entire league by breaking the 150kmph barrier 5 times in one match against RCB. The speedster has been backed by SRH with a salary of Rs 4 crore at a hike of Rs 3900%