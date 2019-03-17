From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Players whose IPL performance will decide their place in World Cup squad

List of players who are trying as hard as possible to make it to the World Cup squad for Team India.

IPL 2019: The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to kick start on 23rd March. The BCCI assured that the 2019 IPL will be held in India in spite of the Indian General Elections, with fans showing their excitement.

MS Dhoni will once again lead Chennai Super Kings, against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on 23 March at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

While players have joined their respective squads for preparations, there are some players who will be looking to give their best shot at the IPL.

With just 79 days left for World Cup to begin, many Indian cricketers are eyeing to book a seat in the squad. Players like Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Ambati Rayudu, Ishant Sharma will be looking to cement themselves on that spot.

