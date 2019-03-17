From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Players whose IPL performance will decide their place in World Cup squad

List of players who are trying as hard as possible to make it to the World Cup squad for Team India.
IPL 2019: The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to kick start on 23rd March. The BCCI assured that the 2019 IPL will be held in India in spite of the Indian General Elections, with fans showing their excitement.
MS Dhoni will once again lead Chennai Super Kings, against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on 23 March at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
While players have joined their respective squads for preparations, there are some players who will be looking to give their best shot at the IPL.
With just 79 days left for World Cup to begin, many Indian cricketers are eyeing to book a seat in the squad. Players like Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Ambati Rayudu, Ishant Sharma will be looking to cement themselves on that spot.
1. Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant is a good but inexperienced player. Playing the role of wicketkeeper-batsman, Pant has tried everything to make an impact and fill the shoes of the great MS Dhoni.
However, he still needs to impress to make it to the Men in Blue for the World Cup. He has got his chances but he will have a competition with Dinesh Karthik for the reserve wicketkeeper for India.
(Image: AFP)
2. Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar did make most of the time he got on the field after Hardik Pandya was injured during the India-Australia series.
The tall allrounder has made a lot of improvement where his bowling is concerned and has been one of the steady batsmen in the middle order. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer has pushed the envelope and could make it to the team even if Hardik Pandya is there.
(Image: AFP)
3. Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu is considered to be India’s No. 4 batsman. But his performance against Australia in the home series put many in doubt. Inconsistency has been the biggest drawback for the Hyderabad cricketer.
However, the IPL will be the best time to prove his worth and make sure he is back to the squad in the middle order batting lineup.
(Image: Salman Ansari - DNA)
4. Ishant Sharma
Known to be one of India’s best bowlers, Delhi Captial’s Ishant Sharma has expressed his desire to be in the WC squad.
Ishant feels that if his bowling will go as planned in the IPL, he could get picked for the side.
(Image: File Photo)
5. KL Rahul
After being embroiled in controversy after he appeared on a chat show, KL Rahul has been the best version of himself.
The Indian top-order batsman said that after being sidelined from the team, he became more humble and has started valuing the opportunity that he got to represent his nation, even more.
He could be an asset for the team especially if the top order continues to remain inconsistent.
(Image: File Photo)
6. Shreyas Iyer
Aggressive batsman Shreyas Iyer could also be a good option for the No. 4 position. Despite a string of good scores, the Mumbai-lad has sometimes been overlooked.
Iyer, who will lead Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2019, has 210 runs in six ODIs with a healthy average of 42.00.
(Image: File Photo)
7. Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane, who is now not part of India's ODI squad, has been the best performer at the No. 4 batting position since 2015 WC.
While his last one-day international appearance was over a year ago, Rahane still hopes to make the cut for the World Cup squad and has implored the selectors to give him chances "more consistently" in the 50-over format.
(Image: File Photo)
8. Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik, the second wicket-keeper choice, was the lone batsman who had notable contribution — 264 runs to show at an average of 52.80 — in a total of nine innings that he was tested at No. 4. But the cricket was not considered for the home series.
However, Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Simon Katich is confident that their captain will once again excel in his designated finisher's role, making a case for his selection in India's World Cup squad.
(Image: AFP)