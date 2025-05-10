6 . Rajat Patidar

In the future, Kohli's captain at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) may also be able to take up a middle order position for India. With only 63 runs to his credit, the Madhya Pradesh batsman has not impressed in his three Test matches for India. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old has amassed 2211 runs in 63 first-class matches, including four hundreds and 13 scores of fifty or more. Even though he has had rather disappointing results in domestic red-ball cricket, his ability to play well against spin and hit-the-deck bowling enables him carve out a place for himself.