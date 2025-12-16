From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids at IPL 2026 auction

3 . Auqib Nabi Dar - Delhi Capitals (INR 8.40 Cr)

The 29-year-old bowler and all-rounder hailing from Jammu and Kashmir emerged as one of the most uplifting stories of the day. Auqib Nabi Dar saw his price skyrocket to over 27 times his initial amount after the Delhi Capitals successfully navigated tough competition from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The high valuation of Nabi Dar stems from his reliable performances in domestic cricket, especially his knack for swinging the new ball and contributing vital runs in the late order. Parth Jindal, co-owner of DC, highlighted their requirement for a top-notch Indian fast bowler capable of swinging the ball, which makes Nabi Dar both a strategic and heartfelt choice.