From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids at IPL 2026 auction

Meet man who played key role in Reliance's growth, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, very close to Mukesh Ambani, his business is...
No mention of India, Indian Army as Bangladesh celebrates independence from Pakistan, victory over Pakistan Army
'Modi ji has deep hatred for...': LoP Rahul Gandhi blasts Centre over G Ram G bill
Not Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Saiyaara, Thamma; documentary on this 2025 Bollywood superhit film to release in cinemas this Friday
Who is Mangesh Yadav? Left-arm speedster from MP T20 League joins Virat Kohli's RCB at Rs 5.2 crore
CLAT 2026 Results to be declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check date, how to download scorecard
Explained: Why Arab Spring shook Jordan, failed to topple King Abdullah II?
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group gets BIG investment of Rs 60065 crore from this govt company, its business is...
Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin
IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease
CRICKET
Chankesh Rao | Dec 16, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
1.Kartik Sharma – Chennai Super Kings (INR 14.20 Cr)
The 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter hailing from Rajasthan has become the joint most expensive uncapped player in the history of the IPL. Kartik Sharma's value surged dramatically thanks to his incredible power-hitting in domestic T20 matches, where he boasts a strike rate exceeding 160. CSK successfully outbid Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and other teams in a heated auction, demonstrating their dedication to cultivating a new generation of Indian core players centered around this dynamic talent. His knack for hitting sixes effortlessly has made him the most sought-after player in the keeper-batter category.
2.Prashant Veer - Chennai Super Kings (INR 14.20 Cr)
Originating from Uttar Pradesh, 20-year-old Prashant Veer, a left-arm spinner and capable middle-order batsman, was the first major uncapped acquisition for CSK, a record later equaled by Kartik Sharma. Veer's versatile abilities have led to comparisons with well-known IPL players. His reliable bowling and swift batting performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy were too appealing for CSK to ignore, as they envisioned him as a key player in both their spin and batting lineups.
3.Auqib Nabi Dar - Delhi Capitals (INR 8.40 Cr)
The 29-year-old bowler and all-rounder hailing from Jammu and Kashmir emerged as one of the most uplifting stories of the day. Auqib Nabi Dar saw his price skyrocket to over 27 times his initial amount after the Delhi Capitals successfully navigated tough competition from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The high valuation of Nabi Dar stems from his reliable performances in domestic cricket, especially his knack for swinging the new ball and contributing vital runs in the late order. Parth Jindal, co-owner of DC, highlighted their requirement for a top-notch Indian fast bowler capable of swinging the ball, which makes Nabi Dar both a strategic and heartfelt choice.
4.Mangesh Yadav - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (INR 5.2 Cr)
The right-arm leg-spinner from Maharashtra sparked one of the day’s unexpected bidding wars, seeing his value soar from a base price of Rs 30 lakh to a spectacular Rs 5.20 crore. The battle was fought fiercely between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), highlighting the immense demand for quality domestic spin bowlers. Yadav’s acquisition by RCB is a strategic move, giving them a high-impact, wicket-taking wrist-spinner who is known for his ability to control the middle overs.
5.Tejasvi Singh - Kolkata Knight Riders (INR 3 Cr)
Tejasvi Singh, a middle-order batter from Delhi, proved to be a clever and valuable addition for KKR. With an impressive strike rate surpassing 190 in domestic club competitions, Singh brings the rapid scoring ability that teams desire during the middle overs. KKR's decision to invest Rs 3 crore in him, even though he has a less prominent profile compared to the CSK pair, reflects their belief in his capability as a game-changing finisher.
6.Mukul Choudhary - Lucknow Super Giants (INR 2.60 Cr)
Lucknow Super Giants pursued the young wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary, acquiring him for a notable Rs 2.60 crore. Although he hasn't yet achieved the level of Sharma, Choudhary's price underscores the high demand for dependable Indian wicketkeeping talent. His selection reflects LSG's commitment to building depth and nurturing young players to become key contributors to the team in upcoming seasons.
7.Salil Arora - Sunrisers Hyderabad (INR 1.5 Cr)
The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Punjab became a crucial utility buy for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at a price of Rs 1.50 crore. Arora's auction value was dramatically inflated by his recent, jaw-dropping form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he smashed an incredible 39-ball century, finishing with 125* off just 45 deliveries for Punjab against Jharkhand. That innings, packed with 11 sixes and 9 fours, proved his ability to hit with immense power in the middle-order.
8.Naman Tiwari - Lucknow Super Giants (INR 1 Cr)
The 20-year-old left-arm medium-fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh has secured a prestigious rs 1 crore contract with the Lucknow Super Giants, marking him as the latest uncapped Indian pacer to reach the 'crorepati' milestone. Tiwari’s reputation soared due to his exceptional performance in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup, where he ranked as the second-highest wicket-taker for India, alongside his impressive displays in the UPT20 League.