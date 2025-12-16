From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home
CRICKET
Monica Singh | Dec 16, 2025, 02:48 PM IST
1.Prashant Veer
Prashant Veer is a left-handed batter and orthodox spin bowler who has represented Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Known for his versatility, he’s shown promise in various formats, including the Under-23 One-Day Knockouts. With his all-around skills, he has the potential to attract interest in upcoming auctions.
2.Auqib Nabi
Auqib Nabi is a fast bowler who has been a standout performer for Jammu & Kashmir in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, taking 15 wickets in 7 matches. A key focus of his game is death-over bowling, an area he's continually improving. His prior experience as a net bowler for IPL teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad adds value to his skillset.
3.Krains Fuletra
Krains Fuletra is a left-arm wrist spinner who has represented Saurashtra in two T20 matches. He gained attention as a net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad last season and was close to being a replacement for Adam Zampa. His impressive wrist-spin could make him a potential asset in T20 leagues.
4.Tushar Sharma
Tamil Nadu opener Tushar Raheja has stood out with fast starts and confident strokeplay. His runs in SMAT and the TNPL have pushed his name forward, and he could be a top target among uncapped batters at the auction.
5.Kartik Sharma
Kartik Sharma, known for his big-hitting ability, has made a mark as a lower-order batter and finisher. With a strike rate of 164, he has hit 28 sixes and scored 334 runs in 12 T20 matches. His explosive performances were crucial in Rajasthan's success in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.