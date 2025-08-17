From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

2 . The Famous Send-Off: Venkatesh Prasad vs Aamir Sohail (1996 World Cup Quarter-Final)

This is arguably one of the most iconic and satisfying moments for Indian fans. During a tense World Cup quarter-final in Bangalore, Pakistan's Aamir Sohail was batting aggressively. After hitting Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary, Sohail provocatively pointed his bat at the spot where he hit the ball, as if to say he would hit another in the same place. Prasad, known for his calm demeanor, responded on the very next ball by clean-bowling Sohail and giving him a fiery send-off, gesturing for him to "go home." This moment is widely seen as the turning point of the match, which India went on to win.