CRICKET

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan is packed with intense drama and features some of the most contentious moments in the history of the sport. Below are a few of the most infamous incidents:

Chankesh Rao | Aug 17, 2025, 07:52 PM IST

1.The 'Kangaroo' Incident: Javed Miandad vs Kiran More (1992 World Cup)

The 'Kangaroo' Incident: Javed Miandad vs Kiran More (1992 World Cup)
1

In a high-pressure World Cup match in Sydney, Pakistani batsman Javed Miandad was visibly frustrated by the constant and enthusiastic appealing of Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More. After a particular appeal for a run-out where More jumped and clapped his hands, Miandad, in a moment of pure theatrics, jumped up and down on the pitch, mimicking the Indian keeper's actions. The comical scene has since become one of the most iconic moments of the rivalry.

 

2.The Famous Send-Off: Venkatesh Prasad vs Aamir Sohail (1996 World Cup Quarter-Final)

The Famous Send-Off: Venkatesh Prasad vs Aamir Sohail (1996 World Cup Quarter-Final)
2

This is arguably one of the most iconic and satisfying moments for Indian fans. During a tense World Cup quarter-final in Bangalore, Pakistan's Aamir Sohail was batting aggressively. After hitting Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary, Sohail provocatively pointed his bat at the spot where he hit the ball, as if to say he would hit another in the same place. Prasad, known for his calm demeanor, responded on the very next ball by clean-bowling Sohail and giving him a fiery send-off, gesturing for him to "go home." This moment is widely seen as the turning point of the match, which India went on to win.

 

3.The "Potato" Incident: Inzamam-ul-Haq vs a Fan (1997)

The "Potato" Incident: Inzamam-ul-Haq vs a Fan (1997)
3

In a Sahara Cup match in Toronto, Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq lost his cool after a fan in the stands repeatedly taunted him by calling him "Aloo" (potato). The verbal abuse became too much to handle, and Inzamam, known for his calm nature, stormed off the field and into the stands with a bat to confront the heckler. The situation was diffused only after security and other players intervened. It was later revealed by his teammate Waqar Younis that the fan had also made inappropriate comments about Mohammad Azharuddin's wife, which was a significant factor in Inzamam's reaction.

 

4.Verbal Sparring: Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi (2007)

Verbal Sparring: Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi (2007)
4

During a heated ODI, Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi had a series of on-field clashes. The confrontation began after Gambhir hit a boundary off Afridi, leading to an exchange of words. The rivalry escalated when the two players collided on the pitch while Gambhir was taking a run, leading to a heated argument that had to be broken up by the umpire and teammates. Their on-field rivalry continued to spill off the field in the years that followed.

 

5.Harbhajan Singh vs Shoaib Akhtar (2010 Asia Cup)

Harbhajan Singh vs Shoaib Akhtar (2010 Asia Cup)
5

This incident culminated in a thrilling finish to a classic India-Pakistan match. After a verbal exchange between Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar in the penultimate over, the tension was palpable. The match went down to the final over with India needing a few runs to win. Harbhajan, in the end, sealed the victory by hitting a crucial six off Mohammad Amir, after which he celebrated wildly in front of Akhtar, making it clear who had the last laugh. The two players have since spoken about the incident, often in a light-hearted manner, but the intensity of the moment remains a defining part of the rivalry.

 

6.Another Gambhir-Akmal Altercation (2010 Asia Cup)

Another Gambhir-Akmal Altercation (2010 Asia Cup)
6

The rivalry between India's Gautam Gambhir and Pakistan's Kamran Akmal came to a head during an Asia Cup match. The argument began after Akmal made an overzealous appeal for a caught-behind dismissal. During a drinks break, the two players were seen in a heated confrontation, almost coming to blows before they were separated by Indian captain MS Dhoni and the on-field umpires. Akmal later stated it was a misunderstanding caused by the high tensions of the match.

 

7.Ishant Sharma vs Kamran Akmal (2012)

Ishant Sharma vs Kamran Akmal (2012)
7

During a T20I, the two players got into a heated verbal altercation after a delivery from Ishant to Akmal. Akmal was later fined by the match referee, but he claimed in a recent interview that Ishant was the one who initiated the spat with abusive language. He praised MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina for their timely intervention, which he believes prevented the situation from escalating and saved him from a potential ban.

 

