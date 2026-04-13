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Asha Bhosle demise: Padmini Kolhapure remembers how legendary singer helped her in Bollywood: 'She introduced me to Dev Anand'

'Will blow up with 15 cyanide-filled RDX bombs': Delhi Legislative Assembly receives threat emails

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When will Board result be out? Check date, direct link, how to download HERE

Asha Bhosle funeral: Legendary singer cremated with full state honours; Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal attend her last rites

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Asha Bhosle death: Pakistani artists Ali Zafar, Reema Khan, Imran Abbas mourn singer's demise, call it 'end of an era'

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Asha Bhosle demise: Padmini Kolhapure remembers how legendary singer helped her in Bollywood: 'She introduced me to Dev Anand'

Asha Bhosle demise: Padmini Kolhapure remembers how legendary singer helped

'Will blow up with 15 cyanide-filled RDX bombs': Delhi Legislative Assembly receives threat emails

'Will blow up with RDX bombs': Delhi Assembly receives threat emails

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When will Board result be out? Check date, direct link, how to download HERE

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When will Board result be out? Check date, link

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From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult: 5 star bowlers who struggled with poor form in early IPL games

From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult: 5 star bowlers who went wicketless in early

Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth Cartier to spiritual symbols worth Rs 83 lakh, and more

Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth

Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle? A look at her Rs 250-crore empire, restaurant chain ‘Asha’s’ and more

Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle

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From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult: 5 star bowlers who struggled with poor form in early IPL games

Several top-ranking bowlers have struggled in the initial stage of the Indian Premier League over the years. Here's the list of five such bowlers.

Aseem Sharma | Apr 13, 2026, 06:01 PM IST

1.Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah
1

Jasprit Bumrah has played four matches in IPL 2026 so far and failed to scalp even one wicket, which is a rare slump for a premium bowler. 

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2.Trent Boult

Trent Boult
2

Second on the list is New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who has picked up just one wicket so far in three games in IPL 2026. He has so far leaked runs with an economy of over 12.

3.Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
3

The Indian speedster managed to pick up just one wicket in the first four matches of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. Overall, he took just six wickets in 11 matches in the season.

4.Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine
4

In the 2022 IPL season, the Windies spinner managed to take just one wicket in the first three games of the edition. Overall, he scalped 9 wickets in 11 matches. 

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5.Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga
5

The former Sri Lankan pacer had one of the weakest IPL seasons in 2018, where he could pick up just one wicket in the first four games. Overall, he managed to take 7 wickets in 12 matches.

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Asha Bhosle demise: Padmini Kolhapure remembers how legendary singer helped her in Bollywood: 'She introduced me to Dev Anand'
Asha Bhosle demise: Padmini Kolhapure remembers how legendary singer helped
'Will blow up with 15 cyanide-filled RDX bombs': Delhi Legislative Assembly receives threat emails
'Will blow up with RDX bombs': Delhi Assembly receives threat emails
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When will Board result be out? Check date, direct link, how to download HERE
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When will Board result be out? Check date, link
Asha Bhosle funeral: Legendary singer cremated with full state honours; Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal attend her last rites
Asha Bhosle funeral: Legendary singer cremated with full state honours
Kakbhushundi: Man behind Baahubali, Robot, Coolie's VFX backs another mythology sci-fi adventure with Balika Vadhu's Gouraa Singhh
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From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult: 5 star bowlers who struggled with poor form in early IPL games
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Inside Anant Ambani’s luxurious brooch collection: From Rs 1.3 crore worth Cartier to spiritual symbols worth Rs 83 lakh, and more
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Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle? A look at her Rs 250-crore empire, restaurant chain ‘Asha’s’ and more
Asha Bhosle demise: What has legendary singer left behind for son Anand Bhosle
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Asha Bhosle's tragic life: Padma Vibhushan singer lost father at 9, was abused by in-laws, her daughter died by suicide, son passed away due to cancer
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