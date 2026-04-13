From Jasprit Bumrah to Trent Boult: 5 star bowlers who struggled with poor form in early IPL games

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Aseem Sharma | Apr 13, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
1.Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah has played four matches in IPL 2026 so far and failed to scalp even one wicket, which is a rare slump for a premium bowler.
2.Trent Boult
Second on the list is New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who has picked up just one wicket so far in three games in IPL 2026. He has so far leaked runs with an economy of over 12.
3.Bhuvneshwar Kumar
The Indian speedster managed to pick up just one wicket in the first four matches of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. Overall, he took just six wickets in 11 matches in the season.
4.Sunil Narine
In the 2022 IPL season, the Windies spinner managed to take just one wicket in the first three games of the edition. Overall, he scalped 9 wickets in 11 matches.
5.Lasith Malinga
The former Sri Lankan pacer had one of the weakest IPL seasons in 2018, where he could pick up just one wicket in the first four games. Overall, he managed to take 7 wickets in 12 matches.