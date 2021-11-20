From 'Jarvo 69' to MS Dhoni playing 'catch me if you can': Times fans breached security to be with Indian cricketers

From running onto the playing area, sometimes just for fun in crazy costumes or just sometimes to meet their stars, these fans will do anything.
The COVID-19 had put a lot of sports to a stop, and even after that some events were played behind closed doors. The experience of watching a match LIVE from the stadium and cheering for players was lost.
However, things are trying to get back to normal and the last two T20I matches against New Zealand saw Jaipur and Ranchi full the stadium for full 100% capacity.
With fans returning back to the grounds, it makes the itch to see one's favourite cricketer from up close. This leads to field invasions.
While some can prove dangerous, some become quite popular and hilarious too. From running onto the playing area, sometimes just for fun in crazy costumes or just sometimes to meet their sporting stars, these people will do anything.
Let's have a look times Indian cricketers faced these pitch invaders.
1. Ranchi 2nd T20I vs NZ, 2021 - Fan tries to touch Rohit Sharma's feet
A Rohit Sharma fan had breached security and ran on the ground towards his idol and tried to touch his feet during the second T20I against New Zealand.
The fan was seen lying flat on the ground with hands joined but wasn't able to touch Rohit's feet. The Team India captain tried to convey to not touch his feet before he got up quickly and ran back as he was being chased by the security.
WATCH:
And a fan stormed into the field!!! The fellow sitting beside me, “ab maar khaaye chahe jo ho uska Sapna poora ho gaya! Ab yeh Ranchi mein Hatia mein Jharkhand mein poore India mein famous ho gaya!!” #IndiaVsNewZealand #INDVsNZT20 #fans #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6NsIQDY0fO— Sunchika Pandey/संचिका पाण्डेय (@PoliceWaliPblic) November 19, 2021
2. England Test series vs ENG, 2021 - Fan wears Indian jersey and runs onto field
No one could stop 'Jarvo 69' - the pitch invader, who struck many times during the Test matches between India and England. Daniel Jarvis -- also known as Jarvo 69 -- was even banned for life by English county Yorkshire after he had invaded the pitch twice during the third Test.
He had in fact once ran with so much force that he went on and dashed into the batsman at the non-striker's end and was not even aware of his arrival.
WATCH:
Jarvo again!!! Wants to bowl this time #jarvo69 #jarvo #ENGvIND #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/wXcc5hOG9f— Raghav Padia (@raghav_padia) September 3, 2021
3. Indore Test match vs BAN, 2019 - Fan ran onto pitch to touch Virat Kohli's feet
On November 16, 2019, on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore, a fan of Virat Kohli suddenly climbed the fence during the drinks break and ran to the pitch.
The fan had "VK" and number 18 painted on his back and tried to touch the feet of the cricketers. However, as soon as the security personnel approached to take him, Kohli was seen requesting them to be kind to him.
Can any player show such gestures to his fan???— Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) November 16, 2019
Whatta moment for the fan!
Dream for anyone, that Kohli putting his hand on ur shoulder and showing his love! pic.twitter.com/PdYCGT5xOO
4. IPL 2019, CSK - Dhoni chased by fan during practice shows
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had held an intra-squad practice match at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday (17 March 2019) and fans had come to see their favourite cricketers.
According to the official website, over 12,000 fans turned for the practice match, however, the highlight of the event was Dhoni being chased down by a fan.
However, instead of the fan running to his idol and touching his feet or hugging him, the wicketkeeper-batsman played a little 'Catch me if you can' game.
A similar situation had occurred during the India-Austalia series and Dhoni made sure the fan remembers this incident forever.
WATCH:
Catch Me If You Fan #AnbuDen Version! #SuperPricelessThala @msdhoni and the smiling assassin @Lbalaji55! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/xvqaRKp9kB— Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) March 17, 2019
5. Mohali 2nd T20I vs SA - Pitch invader almost shakes hands with Navdeep Saini
The second T20I between India and South Africa at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali in 2019 was interrupted when a fan invaded the pitch.
However, before the invader could get close to the players, he was stopped by the security officials. He was agonisingly close to shaking hands with bowler Navdeep Saini but the security officials caught hold of him.