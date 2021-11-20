From 'Jarvo 69' to MS Dhoni playing 'catch me if you can': Times fans breached security to be with Indian cricketers

From running onto the playing area, sometimes just for fun in crazy costumes or just sometimes to meet their stars, these fans will do anything.

The COVID-19 had put a lot of sports to a stop, and even after that some events were played behind closed doors. The experience of watching a match LIVE from the stadium and cheering for players was lost.

However, things are trying to get back to normal and the last two T20I matches against New Zealand saw Jaipur and Ranchi full the stadium for full 100% capacity.

With fans returning back to the grounds, it makes the itch to see one's favourite cricketer from up close. This leads to field invasions.

Let's have a look times Indian cricketers faced these pitch invaders.