From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats

3 . Nineteen Years, One Jersey

3

In the 2026 campaign, Kohli will represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 19th consecutive season. Since the league began in 2008, Kohli has been a part of RCB. He holds the unique distinction of being the only player in history to have played every season for the same franchise. Additionally, Kohli is the only current player who has never participated in the auction. While MS Dhoni has been involved with CSK throughout every season of the IPL, he also played for Rising Pune Super Giant during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.