From historic seasons to unmatched records: Virat Kohli’s incredible IPL feats

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Chankesh Rao | Mar 22, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
1.The 8,000-Run Frontier
Virat Kohli stands out as the sole player in the league's history to surpass 8000 runs. This star batsman holds the record for the most runs in the league, amassing a total of 8661 runs over 267 matches, with an impressive average of 39.54. In the prestigious rankings, Rohit Sharma follows in second place, but he trails significantly with 7046 runs.
2.Century Machine
Virat Kohli has achieved a remarkable feat by scoring eight centuries in the Indian Premier League (IPL), making him the player with the highest number of centuries. He is just one century ahead of Jos Buttler, who has seven. Chris Gayle follows with six centuries throughout his IPL career. Among Indian players, KL Rahul ranks second with five centuries.
3.Nineteen Years, One Jersey
In the 2026 campaign, Kohli will represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 19th consecutive season. Since the league began in 2008, Kohli has been a part of RCB. He holds the unique distinction of being the only player in history to have played every season for the same franchise. Additionally, Kohli is the only current player who has never participated in the auction. While MS Dhoni has been involved with CSK throughout every season of the IPL, he also played for Rising Pune Super Giant during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
4.The Master of the Half-Century
Virat Kohli currently holds the record for the highest number of 50+ scores in the history of the league. The RCB superstar has achieved scores exceeding 50 runs a remarkable 71 times (comprising 63 fifties and 8 centuries). He stands out as the sole player to have surpassed 70 innings with a score of at least fifty runs. Following him is David Warner, who ranks second on this prestigious list with 66 such innings.
5.The "God Tier" Season (2016)
Virat Kohli's impressive total of 972 runs during the 2016 season still stands as the highest number of runs scored by a batter in a single season. This star player is the only one to have surpassed 900 runs in a single year in the IPL. Following him is Shubman Gill with 890 runs in 2023, then Jos Buttler with 863 runs in 2022, and David Warner with 848 runs in 2016.
6.Multi-Team Dominance
Virat Kohli has amassed 1000 runs against four distinct teams. He has reached this milestone against the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings. No other player has accomplished this feat against even three teams. Both Rohit Sharma and David Warner have achieved it against two teams, while Shikhar Dhawan has also done so against CSK.
7.The Final Coronation (IPL 2025)
After 18 years of "Ee Sala Cup Namdu," the long-anticipated dream finally came true on June 3, 2025. Kohli played a pivotal anchoring role in the final against Punjab Kings, leading RCB with a top score of 43 runs as the team defended 190 to secure a 6-run victory. This win was the ultimate affirmation of his loyalty.