From his love for horses to vintage furniture, a look at Ravindra Jadeja's royal bungalow in Gujarat

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hails from Jamnagar in Gujarat, let's look at inside pics of Ravindra Jadeja's palatial bungalow.
Currently, in red-hot form, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the first Test against Sri Lanka was just 25 runs short of a double century, but his 175 surely is something that will be remembered for a long time. Coming to bat at No. 7, Jadeja had gone past Kapil Dev to bag the record of the highest score by an Indian at that spot.
Not just that, he even scalped a five-wicket haul as he took a total of nine wickets at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
He recently also climbed to the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders on Wednesday. "Ravindra Jadeja's performance at India's recent Test win against Sri Lanka in Mohali has catapulted him to the no. 1 position in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings," the ICC said in a statement.
Talking about his personal life, the man hails from Jamnagar in Gujarat and is one of the most famous persons in his hometown. Jadeja's sprawling 4-storey bungalow in Jamnagar is also a centre of attraction. Let's take a look at inside pics of Ravindra Jadeja's palatial bungalow.
1. Ravindra Jadeja's bungalow
Ravindra Jadeja was born and brought up in Jamnagar, Gujarat - a city that is known for its diverse and intricate recital in diverse aspects, from weapons to pottery traversing through the centuries.
The all-rounder comes from royalty and the house speaks of it be it from the colour palette to the prominent accent elements and fixtures, everything is a statement of his grandeur.
2. Ravindra Jadeja's house - exterior
The house represents the abode of royalty as even the main door of the house seems to be inspired by that of Mahals/Darbars. The exterior of the bungalow has minimal tones and colours.
3. Inside Ravindra Jadeja's house
The four-storeyed bungalow gives off a royal intricacy with the use of vintage - be it the dramatic chandeliers, luxury furniture, and much more.
The house is drowned in neutral and cool colours including beiges, browns, creams, off-whites, etc. The cricketer has also added a dash of luxury with gold strips.
Jadeja has on many occasions shown off his luxury corners on his social media, along with the sprawling greens which are immaculate for his workouts.
4. Ravindra Jadeja's house - interior
The minimal and warm interiors can be seen with his sofas and chairs which adds to the vintage and royal essence of the bungalow. Everything from the intricate motifs to the architectural fixtures, speaks of the royalty that Jadeja is symbolic of - the Rajput life.
5. Mr. Jaddu's Farm House
Apart from this property, Jadeja also owns a farmhouse that is nearly 25 km from his home. It is named "Mr. Jaddu’s Farm House", which he often flaunts on his social media as he is seen spending time with his horses.
He on numerous occasions has mentioned his love and affection for his horses as he enjoys riding and caring for them.