From his love for horses to vintage furniture, a look at Ravindra Jadeja's royal bungalow in Gujarat

Currently, in red-hot form, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the first Test against Sri Lanka was just 25 runs short of a double century, but his 175 surely is something that will be remembered for a long time. Coming to bat at No. 7, Jadeja had gone past Kapil Dev to bag the record of the highest score by an Indian at that spot.

Not just that, he even scalped a five-wicket haul as he took a total of nine wickets at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

He recently also climbed to the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders on Wednesday. "Ravindra Jadeja's performance at India's recent Test win against Sri Lanka in Mohali has catapulted him to the no. 1 position in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings," the ICC said in a statement.

Talking about his personal life, the man hails from Jamnagar in Gujarat and is one of the most famous persons in his hometown. Jadeja's sprawling 4-storey bungalow in Jamnagar is also a centre of attraction. Let's take a look at inside pics of Ravindra Jadeja's palatial bungalow.