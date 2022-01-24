From Hansie Cronje to Brendan Taylor - Captains involved in match-fixing, corruption scandals

List of captains who were part of match-fixing scandals in the history of cricket.
Called a gentlemen's sport - CRICKET - has seen its fair share of ups and downs. From the various tournaments being organised, there is also a bad side that comes attached to it - greed. Match-fixing - a term that is so common - is when players are paid off by gamblers or bookies for playing with a pre-determined result in view.
This method violates various laws and game rules stated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) that may result in fines, jail, or partial to complete ban.
Over the years, a number of cricketers were convicted guilty of being in connection with bookies, so here is a list of captains - who should be heading teams towards victory - who were part of match-fixing scandals in the history of cricket.
1. Hansie Cronje
One of the biggest match-fixing scandals that rocked the international cricket fraternity had occurred in 2000. The South Africa captain Hansie Cronje was sacked on April 11, 2000. He was a beloved figure in South African cricket, but, just four months later, his reputation was shattered because of his role in the match-fixing scandal.
Cronje, a batsman and a medium-pacer had been at the helm of South Africa for a record 53 Tests and 138 one-day internationals. However, the revered figure's world started to crash down around him on April 7, 2000, when New Delhi police revealed that they have recorded shady conversations between Sanjay Chawla (a well-known member of the Indian betting syndicate) and Hansie Cronje.
Initially, Cronje had denied all charges of match-fixing, but later during cross-examination, he broke down and faced a complete ban from cricket for a lifetime. He challenged the ruling the following year, saying he had no desire to return to playing but would like to coach one day. However, his appeal was dismissed.
There was more sadness left as on June 1, 2002, Cronje died aged 32 following a private plane accident, giving rise to theories that someone actually murdered him.
2. Heath Streak
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak was given an eight-year ban for corruption by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in April 2021 after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
Streak was charged as a participant under the Code by virtue of his status as the coach of Zimbabwe from 2016 to 2018 and as the coach of various domestic teams. The charges are as follows:2.3.2 - disclosing inside information under both the ICC Code and various domestic Codes, in circumstances where he knew or should have known that such information may be used for betting purposes.
In particular, he disclosed inside information in relation to matches in the 2018 Tri-Series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe versus Afghanistan series in 2018, the IPL 2018, and the APL 2018.2.3.3 - directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, persuading, encouraging, or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach the Code.
3. Mohammad Azharuddin
Life had come a full circle for the former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin who was once banned for life after being indicted in a match-fixing probe. He was, however, later elected president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (Telangana state) by a massive margin.
The former India skipper was served a life ban in 2000 for allegedly providing information to bookies and introducing Hansie Cronje to betting.
Apart from Azhar, the BCCI had also imposed a five-year ban on former Indian cricketers Ajay Jadeja and Manoj Prabhakar. However, his life ban was lifted by the Andhra Pradesh high court in 2012.
4. Salim Malik
Former Pakistan captain, Salim Malik, was found guilty of match fixing and was banned for life in 2000 in a scandal that rocked the cricket-mad nation. Australian cricketer trio of Shane Warne, Mark Waugh and Tim May had accused him of offering them bribes to underperform during their tour of Pakistan in 1995.
While his ban was lifted by a Pakistani court in 2008, the decision was not endorsed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) or the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The Pakistani cricketer after long 19 years had apologised to the nation over match fixing and said he was ready to reveal all the secrets linked to the match fixing due to which he was banned for life.
The former middle order batsman had played 103 Tests and 283 ODIs in a career that stretched from 1982 to 1999. "I am very sorry for what I had done 19 years ago. I am ready to extend unconditional cooperation to the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board in this regard," he had said in a video message.
5. Mohammad Ashraful
Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful was involved in match and spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
However, his eight-year ban for involvement in corruption was reduced to a five-year penalty, with two years suspended, by the BCB's disciplinary panel chairman.
The five-year ban is dated from August 13, 2013, and the last two years are suspended subject to his participation in a BCB or ICC anti-corruption education and training programme.
"Upon production of a certificate of good conduct from ICC", a BCB release said, he will be eligible to return to cricket "on or about August 13, 2016".
6. Maurice Odumbe
Former Kenya captain, Maurice Odumbe, was banned for five years by the Kenyan Cricket Association in August 2004, after being found guilty of receiving money from bookmakers.
Justice Ahmed Ebrahim, the former judge who headed the enquiry, found Odumbe guilty on 12 counts, including accepting US$5000 for "fixing a match in Zimbabwe".
While the report did not identify any bookmakers the Indian connection was apparent from Odumbe's several visits to India between January and October 2002.
At the age of 35, the ban almost represented the end of Odumbe's career, who played in 61 ODIs and captained Kenya to a famous victory over West Indies at Pune in 1996.
7. Marlon Samuels
The former West Indies ODI captain Marlon Samuels faced a two-year ban after being found guilty following a probe into allegations of links with an illegal bookmaker.
The former Jamaican cricketer was convicted after getting caught sharing team information in exchange for money with a bookie before the first ODI against India in Nagpur on January 21, 2007.
The allegations led to the ICC asking the West Indies Cricket Board to conduct an investigation which led to his conviction and the 2-year ban.
8. Mohammad Naveed
Former United Arab Emirates (UAE) captain Mohammad Naveed along with batter Shaiman Anwar Butt were slapped with 8-year bans in 2021 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their alleged role in trying to fix matches during the T20 World Cup qualifiers in 2019.
Both were provisionally suspended on October 16, 2019, and the bans are backdated to the said date for breaching the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.
Naveed, who had played 39 ODIs and 31 T20Is for his country was also found guilty of breaching the following two counts of the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 League 2019.
9. Brendan Taylor
Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor had taken to Twitter on Monday (January 27) and in a lengthy statement stated that he was allegedly blackmailed into spot-fixing by an 'Indian businessman' and revealed how he was tricked into doping and blackmailed later.
The veteran cricketer facing a 'multi-year' ban from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a four-month delay in reporting the approach.