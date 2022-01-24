From Hansie Cronje to Brendan Taylor - Captains involved in match-fixing, corruption scandals

List of captains who were part of match-fixing scandals in the history of cricket.

Called a gentlemen's sport - CRICKET - has seen its fair share of ups and downs. From the various tournaments being organised, there is also a bad side that comes attached to it - greed. Match-fixing - a term that is so common - is when players are paid off by gamblers or bookies for playing with a pre-determined result in view.

This method violates various laws and game rules stated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) that may result in fines, jail, or partial to complete ban.

Over the years, a number of cricketers were convicted guilty of being in connection with bookies, so here is a list of captains - who should be heading teams towards victory - who were part of match-fixing scandals in the history of cricket.