From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Jay Shah has been officially announced as the new Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), set to assume the role on December 1, 2024. At 35 years old, he will succeed Greg Barclay as the fourth full-time chief of the ICC, having been elected unopposed by the current board.
Having served as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Shah has experienced a remarkable ascent in the realm of sports administration. His journey from the Gujarat Cricket Association to the pinnacle of global cricket governance has been truly captivating.
As the Indian official takes the helm of world cricket, we delve deeper into the trajectory of the newly-appointed ICC chairman.
1. 2009: CBCA
Jay Shah's formal entry into cricket administration began in 2009 when he commenced his work at the district level with the Central Board of Cricket Ahmedabad (CBCA).
2. 2009-2013: GCA Executive Member
Jay Shah progressed to a state-level administrative position with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) after starting his career in cricket as an executive board member of the association.
3. 2013-2015: GCA Joint Secretary
Jay Shah held the position of Joint Secretary at the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), where he played a pivotal role in overseeing the reconstruction of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, which was subsequently renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium. In September 2019, he concluded his tenure as Joint Secretary and transitioned to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
4. 2015-2019: BCCI's Finance & Marketing Committee
Jay Shah's appointment to the BCCI's Finance & Marketing Committee came as a result of his successful tenure with the GCA. This pivotal role paved the way for him to attain the esteemed position of Honorary Secretary of the BCCI.
5. 2021: ACC President
In January 2021, Shah was appointed as the President of the Asian Cricket Council. Three years later, in January 2024, he was re-elected for another term. The ACC presidency rotates among full members in Asia, and it was supposed to be Sri Lanka's turn next. However, the chief of Sri Lanka Cricket, Shammi Silva, suggested extending Shah's term, which was accepted by the other members.
6. 2019-2024: BCCI Secretary
In October 2019, Shah was initially elected as the Secretary of the BCCI and was subsequently re-elected for a second term in October 2021. Throughout his tenure, India has made significant strides as a cricketing powerhouse. Under Jay Shah's leadership, India achieved remarkable success, including winning the T20 World Cup in 2024, reaching the finals of the World Test Championships in 2021 and 2023, and finishing as the runner-up in the ODI World Cup in 2023.
7. New NCA in Bengaluru
Under Jay Shah's leadership, players were urged to prioritize domestic cricket and efforts were made to elevate the status of Test cricket. Throughout his tenure, India participated in 10 Test seasons, with increased incentives for players. One of Jay Shah's notable accomplishments was the establishment of the new National Cricket Academy (NCA), which will now function as a hub of excellence for aspiring cricketers, hosting numerous first-class matches at a single venue during the domestic season.
8. Introduction of WPL
The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) took place in 2023 under the leadership of BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah. Since its inception, the tournament has completed two successful seasons. There is a strong belief that the WPL has the potential to revolutionize women's cricket in India, much like the Indian Premier League (IPL) has done for men's cricket.
9. Equal pay
In 2022, Jay Shah made a groundbreaking announcement regarding gender equality in cricket by implementing equal pay for male and female cricketers. Under the new payment structure, players will receive INR 15 lakh for Test matches, 6 lakh for ODIs, and 3 lakh for T20Is. This move marks a significant step towards promoting fairness and inclusivity in the sport of cricket.
"I’m pleased to announce BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah had tweeted.
10. Future vision
After being elected as the new ICC chairman, Jay Shah announced his plans to launch a talent search program. He emphasized the importance of giving equal importance to Test cricket and T20s.
“I would also like to work towards setting up a separate program for talent search during my tenure, and I look forward to your support in this program. While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game. We must see to it that cricketers are driven to longer format and our efforts will be channelised towards this goal,” he said.