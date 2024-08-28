From GCA board member to ICC chairman: Jay Shah's journey as cricket administrator

Jay Shah has been officially announced as the new Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), set to assume the role on December 1, 2024. At 35 years old, he will succeed Greg Barclay as the fourth full-time chief of the ICC, having been elected unopposed by the current board.

Having served as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Shah has experienced a remarkable ascent in the realm of sports administration. His journey from the Gujarat Cricket Association to the pinnacle of global cricket governance has been truly captivating.

As the Indian official takes the helm of world cricket, we delve deeper into the trajectory of the newly-appointed ICC chairman.