1 . India-Pakistan cricket rivalry

1

The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan is intense and has a rich history, but recent tensions between the two nations have escalated due to conflicts like the Pahalgam Terror Attack. The longstanding Kashmir conflict often affects their cricketing relationship. Bilateral matches have been disrupted by wars and political tensions, with the last series in 2012-13. Since then, matches between India and Pakistan have been limited to ICC events.