From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

While his cricketing achievements have been widely celebrated, Dhawan's personal life, particularly his marriage to Ayesha Mukherjee, has also captured significant attention.
Shikhar Dhawan, one of India's most prominent opening batsmen, has officially announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an illustrious 14-year career to a close. Dhawan, who last played for India in December 2022 in an ODI against Bangladesh, leaves the game with an impressive record of 10,867 runs from 269 appearances, including 24 centuries.
Throughout the past decade, Dhawan has been a key player in the Indian batting lineup, consistently delivering match-winning performances. While his cricketing achievements have been widely celebrated, Dhawan's personal life, particularly his marriage to Ayesha Mukherjee, has also captured significant attention.
Today, we will delve into Dhawan's marriage, family life, and the eventual divorce that marked the end of their relationship.
1. Shikhar Dhawan's journey
Shikhar Dhawan, born on December 5, 1985, in West Delhi to his parents Mahendra Pal Dhawan and Sunaina Dhawan, comes from a Punjabi family. He attended St. Marks Senior Secondary Public School and began training at the Sonnet Club when he was just 12 years old. Dhawan worked his way up through the ranks, eventually earning a spot on the Delhi under-16 and under-19 teams. His ODI debut came on October 20, 2010, against Australia. However, it was during the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy that he really made a name for himself, scoring an impressive 363 runs in just five matches against England. This performance solidified his position in the Indian cricket team.
2. Love life
Shikhar Dhawan's love story started in a super modern way - on social media! Dhawan connected with Ayesha Mukherjee, who is an amateur kickboxer, on Facebook thanks to their mutual friend and fellow cricketer, Harbhajan Singh. Aesha was born on August 27, 1975 in West Bengal and comes from an Anglo-Indian background with a Bengali dad and a British mom. After she was born, Ayesha's family moved to Australia where she finished school and got into kickboxing.
3. Marriage
Shikhar tied the knot with Ayesha in October 2012. This was Ayesha's second marriage, as she was previously married to an Australian businessman and had two daughters, Rhea and Aliyah. However, after Shikhar and Ayesha got married, they welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2014 and named him Zorawar.
4. Family life and children
Shikhar and Ayesha's marriage was more than just a joining of two people - it also united their children from Ayesha's previous marriage. Dhawan wholeheartedly took on the role of stepfather, welcoming Ayesha's daughters into his family and creating a strong bond. On social media, Dhawan often shared snippets of his life with Ayesha, Zoravar, and his stepdaughters, painting a picture of joy and harmony at home.
5. Trouble after marriage
As time went on, Dhawan and Ayesha's marriage started to show some cracks. By September 2021, they made the tough decision to go their separate ways. According to a report from Bar and Bench, Dhawan claimed that Ayesha demanded 99% ownership of three properties he had purchased in Australia. She also wanted to be a co-owner of two other properties. On top of that, Ayesha got upset with Dhawan for taking his father to the hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic.
6. Divorce
On October 5, 2023, a court in Delhi granted Shikhar Dhawan a divorce from Ayesha Mukherjee due to mental cruelty. The decision shed light on the emotional and psychological strain that had built up between the couple. Ayesha was granted custody of their son, Zorawar, but she has not allowed her ex-husband, Shikhar Dhawan, to see their son for the past three years. Shikhar has been expressing his frustration and sadness about this situation on social media, sharing his feelings with his followers.
7. Moving forward
Shikhar Dhawan's journey, both on and off the field, has been a story of resilience and perseverance. While his cricketing accomplishments are admired by millions, his personal life has also had its share of challenges. The end of his marriage with Ayesha represents a significant chapter in his life, one that has influenced him in various ways.
We wish Shikhar Dhawan a joyful retirement. He has dedicated himself to Indian cricket with passion and determination. We hope he can now find peace in his personal life and enjoy a happy and fulfilling future.