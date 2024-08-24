From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

While his cricketing achievements have been widely celebrated, Dhawan's personal life, particularly his marriage to Ayesha Mukherjee, has also captured significant attention.

Shikhar Dhawan, one of India's most prominent opening batsmen, has officially announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an illustrious 14-year career to a close. Dhawan, who last played for India in December 2022 in an ODI against Bangladesh, leaves the game with an impressive record of 10,867 runs from 269 appearances, including 24 centuries.

Today, we will delve into Dhawan's marriage, family life, and the eventual divorce that marked the end of their relationship.