From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic

Before marrying Natasha Stankovic, the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya dated many gorgeous Bollywood divas, check out a look at the few of them.
The aggressive all-rounder cricketer Hardik Pandya was got married to Big Boss fame actress Natasha Stankovic in year 2020. One of the potential upcoming cricketers of Indian National Cricket Team, off the field Hardik is a completely different person altogether. Alongwith setting goals with his hair colour and hairstyles, Hardik,s love life has always been under constant scanning.
READ: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: Top sports personalities with most followers on Instagram
Well Natasha isn’t Hardik’s first love. Hardik has his own share of heartbreaks, flings and romances if media reports are to be believed. Hardik and Natasha met each other at a nightclub and fell for each other.
The primary reason for Hardik Pnadya’s love life always being the talk of the town is because he has been spotted with leading Bollywood ladies many times. Infact his name has been linked with as many as six leading ladies from Bollywood.
Let’s take a dig at Hardik Pandya’s well-known love affairs with leading Bollywood ladies as per media reports are to be believed:
1. Lisha Sharma
Hardik Pandya was dating this Kolkata based model and was spotted with her quite often. They even made their relationship public and Lisha Sharma used to call Hardik her ‘boo’. Pandya later cleared the air about their breakup via instagram post.
READ: 'Pakistan will pull out of Asia Cup 2023..': Ramiz Raja issues stern warning to BCCI
2. Elli Avram
Hardik’s relationship with Elli was the longest. He was spotted on many occasions with this Big Boss fame actress. The duo used to attend weddings together and were seen on various outings. Their relationship was one of the most talked about in showbiz.
READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 6 biggest sex scandals that rocked football
3. Esha Gupta
Shortly after Hardik parted ways with actress Eli Avram, he made news with his dating rumours with actress Esha Gupta. They met at a party and tried hard keeping their affair a secret.
READ: IND vs BAN: Litton Das to lead Bangladesh in ODI series against India after Tamim Iqbal's injury
4. Urvashi Rautela
Pandya was linked to Hate Story 4 famed actress Urvashi Rautela for quite some time. Urvashi was reportedly friends with both Pandya brothers but her chemistry with Hardik turned into a fling.