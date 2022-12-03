From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic

Before marrying Natasha Stankovic, the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya dated many gorgeous Bollywood divas, check out a look at the few of them.

The aggressive all-rounder cricketer Hardik Pandya was got married to Big Boss fame actress Natasha Stankovic in year 2020. One of the potential upcoming cricketers of Indian National Cricket Team, off the field Hardik is a completely different person altogether. Alongwith setting goals with his hair colour and hairstyles, Hardik,s love life has always been under constant scanning.

READ: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: Top sports personalities with most followers on Instagram

Well Natasha isn’t Hardik’s first love. Hardik has his own share of heartbreaks, flings and romances if media reports are to be believed. Hardik and Natasha met each other at a nightclub and fell for each other.

The primary reason for Hardik Pnadya’s love life always being the talk of the town is because he has been spotted with leading Bollywood ladies many times. Infact his name has been linked with as many as six leading ladies from Bollywood.

Let’s take a dig at Hardik Pandya’s well-known love affairs with leading Bollywood ladies as per media reports are to be believed: